Season Comes to An End in Rancho

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - The 2018 season is over for the Lancaster JetHawks after an 8-1 loss to Rancho Cucamonga Saturday night at LoanMart Field. The Quakes won the best-of-five series, 3-1, and moved on to the California League Championship Series.

Lancaster's offense struggled on the road, mustering just one run over two games at LoanMart Field. The JetHawks left 11 men on base Saturday and went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

Rancho Cucamonga jumped in front in the first inning. Carlos Rincon took Logan Longwith deep, hitting a two-run home run to right field. Longwith (0-1) allowed three runs in 3.2 innings.

The JetHawks had seven hits and seven walks, but were only able to score once. Colton Welker hit an RBI single in the fifth inning to make it a two-run game.

Rancho's bullpen limited Lancaster to one hit over the final four innings. Logan Salow (2-0) earned his second win of the series in relief.

The Quakes pulled away thanks to a four-run sixth inning. Rancho added another run for good measure on a Cody Thomas single in the bottom of the eighth. Thomas had four hits and drove in four runs for the Quakes.

After knocking Rancho Cucamonga out of the postseason each of the last two seasons, the JetHawks had their year come to an end with a loss to the Quakes Sunday. Lancaster won the series opener Wednesday, but lost three in a row to conclude a seventh-straight playoff appearance.

Rancho Cucamonga heads to the California League Championship Series with the win. The JetHawks are done in 2018 after going 70-70 in the regular season.

The JetHawks will take the field again in April of 2019. It will be the team's third season as a Rockies affiliate, and Lancaster will try to make it to the playoffs for an eighth consecutive season.

