Ports Announce 2025 Schedule

September 10, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Stockton, Calif. - The Stockton Ports, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball, are excited to announce the schedule for the 2025 season. The 2025 home opener at Banner Island Ballpark is set for Tuesday, April 8th against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes.

The 132-game schedule features 66 home games and 66 road games, including 36 of the 66 home games against the Southern Division in the California League in 12 homestands. The Ports will host Rancho Cucamonga twice, once in April (April 7-April 13) and once in May (May 20-May 25) along with Lake Elsinore twice (July 22- July 27and August 19-24). The season will conclude at home with a series against the Visalia Rawhide September 2-September 7.

The home schedule consists of 10 six-game homestands from the months of April-September and two three-game series. There will be two weekends a month of Ports baseball every other week with the exception of May and July (back-to-back weekends).

The Ports kick off 4th of July celebrations with a three-day homestand welcoming in the San Jose Giants from July 1 - July 3. The Single-A All Star break will coincide with the Major League Baseball All-Star Break, which will be from July 14-July 17.

There will be a back-to-back homestand twice in 2025, once in May from May 13-25 and once in July from July 18-July 27.

Stockton will host each of their Northern Division opponents Modesto (12 games), San Jose (9 games), and Fresno (9 games) throughout the course of the 2025 season.

Game times and the promotional schedule for the 2025 season will be released at a later date. Fans that have booked groups for the 2024 season within our hospitality spaces will receive early access to renew for dates during the 2025 season. Full ticket information for the 2025 Ports season will be announced at a later time.

For more information, contact the Ports front office at 209-644-1900.

