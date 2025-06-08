Portland Timbers vs. St. Louis SC: Full Match Highlights: Stoppage Time Winner!

June 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers YouTube Video







For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com

#mls #highlights #goals







Major League Soccer Stories from June 8, 2025

Sounders FC Travels to Face Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Sunday Evening - Seattle Sounders FC

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.