Portland Fire vs. Toronto Tempo: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 23, 2026
Published on May 23, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Portland Fire YouTube Video
The Portland Fire defeat the Toronto Tempo, 99-80, on the road!
Emily Engstler: 16 PTS, 7 REB, 2 STL, 4 BLK Bridget Carleton: 15 PTS, 3 AST, 4 3PM Carla Leite: 15 PTS, 3 REB, 9 AST Megan Gustafson: 14 PTS, 4 REB, 2 3PM
#WNBASeason30
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Portland Fire Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 23, 2026
- Despite Third-Quarter Surge, Sky Fall to Lynx at Home 75-85 - Chicago Sky
- New York Liberty Sign Anneli Maley - New York Liberty
- Toronto Tempo Player Injury Update - Toronto Tempo
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