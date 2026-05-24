Portland Fire vs. Toronto Tempo: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 23, 2026

Published on May 23, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Portland Fire YouTube Video







The Portland Fire defeat the Toronto Tempo, 99-80, on the road!

Emily Engstler: 16 PTS, 7 REB, 2 STL, 4 BLK Bridget Carleton: 15 PTS, 3 AST, 4 3PM Carla Leite: 15 PTS, 3 REB, 9 AST Megan Gustafson: 14 PTS, 4 REB, 2 3PM

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 23, 2026

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