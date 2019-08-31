Port Huron Adds More Youth

August 31, 2019 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release





The Port Huron Prowlers have signed Ryan Kheir out of Sugar Land, TX.

Kheir, 22, played for Becker college during the 2018-19 season.

In seven games last season, Kheir was able to net a goal and pick up an assist for Becker.

Kheir is just another signing in what has seemingly been a youth movement to fill out the Prowlers roster. The Prowlers have also signed younger players such as Drew Anderson and Robin Yew.

Head Coach Joe Pace likes the fact that he is filling out his roster with younger players.

"It'll be great to add younger players. We have a solid core in place, and supplementing them with younger guys should be a good mix," Pace said.

Kheir will be looking to make an impact with the Prowlers when they open the season on Friday, Oct 8 in Danbury.

The Prowlers drop the puck at McMorran arena for the first time on Saturday, Nov 9 when they take on the Columbus River Dragons.

2019-20 Season tickets are on sale now!!!

Please contact the McMorran Box office at (810) 985-6166 for more details!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Hockey League message board...





Federal Hockey League Stories from August 31, 2019

Port Huron Adds More Youth - Port Huron Prowlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.