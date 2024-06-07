Pork Roll Drop Third Straight as Offense Comes Alive

June 7, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

After being held scoreless for two straight games, the Pork Roll bats came to life in a big way as they scored 10 runs on 13 hits in the first game of three against Williamsport Friday night. Heading into first pitch, Trenton had just one double on the season through its first three games. On the first Pork Roll Friday of the season, the team would combine for five doubles against the Crosscutters, three of which came off the bat of Ira Jefferies-Harris (Georgia Tech) who took home Hyatt Regency Princeton Thunder Player of the Game honors. Jefferies-Harris finished the night going 3-4 with two runs and two RBI's.

Williamsport would start the scoring first striking for two in their half of the first inning. The Pork Roll had a response with a five-spot in the home half of the first. Jefferies-Harris knotted the game up with one swing, plating Brendan Lawson and Jackson strong with one of his three doubles. Ryan Picollo would bring Ira home on an RBI single to give Trenton a 3-2 lead. The Trenton bats got two more in the inning after AJ Vigliotti sent a single in the right-center gap and advanced to second on an error. Hitting the first homerun of the season for Trenton was second basemen Landon Frei (Utah) who sent one over the left-field wall in the third inning.

In what was a back-and-forth affair, the Pork Roll led 10-6 heading into the seventh inning before having to rely on position players to pitch in the late innings due to an abundance of tired arms from the previous three games. The Crosscutters would take advantage and explode for a seven run seventh inning making it a 13-10 game.

Due to the number of unrested pitchers for both teams, Managers Adonis Smith and Ryan Hannigan decided to end the game after eight innings. The Thunder return to action Saturday afternoon for game 2 of the three with the Crosscutters at 6:00.

