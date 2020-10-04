Polls Open Monday...For Springfield's #1 Catcher: Presented by Mercy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - We need YOU to name the top catcher in Springfield Cardinals history!

Beginning Monday morning, your votes will decide whether Tony Cruz, Steven Hill, Carson Kelly or Andrew Knizner claims the starting catcher throne on the Springfield Cardinals 15-Year Team, presented by Mercy.

Fans will have two chances to vote for their favorite with polls running on the Cardinals official Twitter and Facebook platforms from 9:00 a.m. Monday morning until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night. The winner will be announced Thursday on Cardinals social media during a weekly selection show hosted by Cardinals broadcaster Andrew Buchbinder.

Last week, fans selected Tommy Edman (41% of votes) as the Cardinals All-Time shortstop in Week 4 of voting, defeating Aledmys Diaz, Greg Garcia and Brendan Ryan. Garcia was added to the 15-Year Team reserves by guest expert and KY3 sports director Chad Plein. Edman joins Luke Voit (1B), Kolten Wong (2B) and Matt Carpenter (3B) in the starting lineup.

One of the Cardinals original community partners, Mercy has been the Official Sports Medicine Partner of the Springfield Cardinals since we threw our first pitch in 2005. Their invaluable relationship with the Springfield Cardinals organization and the Southwest Missouri community made them the perfect fit to help us honor the first decade and a half of Cardinals Baseball in Springfield.

