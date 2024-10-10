Polaris Announced as Presenting Partner for Inaugural "Tennessee Valley Auto Fest"

October 10, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City Football Club News Release







Huntsville, Ala. - Tennessee Valley Auto Fest officials announced today that Polaris Inc. as the presenting partner for the inaugural event, taking place at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium Oct. 18 and 19, 2024.

At Polaris, we fuel the passion of outdoor enthusiasts around the world by delivering innovative, high-quality vehicles, products, and services, said Jon Blomberg, Polaris Sr. Plant Controller. Our guiding principles are best people, best team; safety and ethics always; and unwavering customer focus.

At the Tennessee Valley Auto Fest presented by Polaris, car enthusiasts old and young can see a variety of unique vehicles, including a 1969 Dodge Charger replica of the General Lee from the television series The Dukes of Hazard, a Boss 429 Mustang from the John Wick film series, a customized 1965 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport dubbed The Imposter, and a specially built car called Street Digger. John Schneider, most famous for his role as Bo Duke on The Dukes of Hazzard, will appear at the event for autographs and photo, while celebrity car builders Steve Mank and David Ankin will also be in attendance. Friday night will feature a concert by the Pat Cooper Band and fireworks. All weekend long, attendees can also visit one of the many vendors on site and enjoy in special food and beverage options, including the Bo Duke Dog and smoked turkey legs.

Tickets to the Tennessee Valley Auto Fest presented by Polaris can be purchased here. For $10, individuals can purchase single-day tickets to attend on Friday or Saturday. Car owners who want to display their vehicle at the show can do so for $30.

