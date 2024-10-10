Goals, International Call-Ups and an MLS NEXT Player of the Month Award Highlight a Strong Week for the Young Garys

It was a thrilling weekend for the FC Cincinnati Academy as every age group were in action out at Mercy Health Training Center. The Young Garys combined to go 6-1-1 at home, scoring a whopping 31 goals behind a 10-0 win from the U18s against St. Louis Scott Gallagher Sunday afternoon.

The Young Garys continue to represent the academy at the international level with U15 goalkeeper Zach Crider being called into the U15 U.S. Men's Youth National Team for an upcoming camp from October 13-19. U18 forward Jaylen Lester also begins training with the Jamaican Youth National Team today, running through October 16.

And to close out recent FC Cincinnati Academy news, U16 forward Jared Cardenas has been selected as the first MLS NEXT Player of the Month for September. Cardenas has scored in all six U16 matches this season, totaling 11 goals, the second most in MLS NEXT play at the age group.

U13

Tommy Tach and Lucas Nakwa scored goals in the U13s lone match of the weekend against Hoosier Premier, but the Young Garys came up short, finishing the match 3-2. Bennett Hendrickson and Mohammed Juma tallied assists in the result.

U14

The Young Garys scored four goals and held a clean sheet in another impressive early season performance. Gabriel Jones continued his run of scoring form, registering a hat trick. Ryan Schlotterbeck and Adrian Maldonado picked up assists in the contest while Ben Saunders and Brayden Erb once against split a clean sheet.

U15

Islam Imran was the star man for the U15 this weekend, leading the Young Garys in two big wins against Shattuck-St. Mary's and Hoosier Premier. Imran scored a hat trick in each game, with the first coming in a 4-1 win over Shattuck. Aidin Fikic was also on the scoresheet in the win. Gaël Huguet and Eliel Rodriguez registered assists in the match.

The Young Garys followed Saturday's result with a 6-0 win on Sunday against Hoosier. Behind another Imran hat trick, Kuita Harun scored a brace and Oli Beabout scored once. Imran also tallied an assist, alongside Huguet, LJ Born and Simon Morell. Zach Crider was in goal in the shutout performance.

U16

The U16s earned four points in two matches - a 2-1 win against Shattuck and a 1-1 draw against St. Louis Scott Gallagher. David Brimmer and Chadwell Mima scored the goals for the Young Garys against Shattuck with Jared Cardenas picking up an assist.

Cardenas followed up with a crucial goal against Scott Gallagher as the forward combined with Christian Ruiz to help grab a point from the match.

U18

An opening 2-0 win for the U18s against Shattuck, a match which saw Tre Jervier tally a brace, preceded a 10-0 win against Scott Gallagher on Sunday. In the lopsided affair, Jio Mora scored a hat trick with Justin Hylton tallying a brace. Nico Burns, Jaylen Lester, Tre Jervier, BK Kristel and Spencer Willis were the other goals scorers for the Young Garys.

Cooper Wiseman was in between the sticks for both matches, earning two clean sheets on the weekend.

The Young Garys are off this weekend and will resume play on October 19.

