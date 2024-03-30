Plymouth State Duo Joins Prowlers

The Port Huron Prowlers have made likely their final additions to the roster with Plymouth State University's Jeromey Rancourt and Brett Lockhart joining the fold. The pair helped the Panthers to their third-straight MASAC conference championship and an NCAA Tournament quarterfinals appearance.

Rancourt served as a captain for Plymouth State this year as a senior. He had four goals and eight points as a forward this season. Two of his tallies came shorthanded. For his college career, the Lewiston, Maine native finished with 44 points in 86 games. Before college, he played two seasons with the Twin City Thunder, one in the NCDC and one in the USPHL Premier.

Lockhart had 11 assists in 27 games from the blue line in his senior year including one in the NCAA Tournament. He finished college with 21 points in 71 games with 96 penalty minutes. Before Plymouth State, Lockhart spent three years playing prep school hockey at the Tilton School.

Both Lockhart and Rancourt will have to play in each of the Prowlers final five games this season to be eligible for playoffs meaning they'll make their pro debuts tonight at 7:05 P.M. against the Columbus River Dragons. Tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.

