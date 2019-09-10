NFL, NBA, NHL stats



PLNDS Game 3 Suspended Due to Weather

September 10, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - Game three of the Pioneer League North Divisional Series was suspended during the bottom of the second inning on Tuesday due to weather.

The Mustangs lead 1-0 in the game thanks to an RBI single from Victor Ruiz in the top of the first to score Quin Cotton.

The series is tied at 1-1 with the winner of game three advancing to face the Ogden Raptors in the Pioneer League Championship Series.

Play will resume in the bottom of the second on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 5 p.m. MDT with the Mustangs leading 1-0.

