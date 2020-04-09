Plevy, Hellems Earn Spots on SPHL All-Rookie Team

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - Forward Austin Plevy and defenseman Braden Hellems capped off fantastic first seasons in the pros by being named to the Southern Professional Hockey League's (SPHL) 2019-2020 All-Rookie team Thursday morning as selected by a vote of SPHL coaches, broadcasters and media representatives.

F - Austin Plevy, Evansville Thunderbolts

F - Shane Bednard, Fayetteville Marksmen

F - Tommaso Bucci, Pensacola Ice Flyers

D - Braden Hellems, Evansville Thunderbolts

D - Meirs Moore, Pensacola Ice Flyers

G - Joseph Murdaca, Knoxville Ice Bears

Plevy, a native of Langley, British Colulmbia, led the SPHL in scoring as a rookie, finishing the abbreviated season with 65 points in 45 games. Plevy also ranked first in assists (48) and power play assists (21), led all rookies with 17 goals and had two of the top five scoring streaks, including a league-best 17-game run.

Hellems, a native of St. Thomas, Ontario, led all defensemen in shots on goal (140) and was tied for third in goals with eight. Hellems' 19 points were tied for ninth-most among SPHL blueliners.

The league will announce its First and Second-Team All-SPHL rosters on Friday.

