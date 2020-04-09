SPHL Announces 2019-2020 All-Rookie Team

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League on Thursday announced its 2019-2020 All-Rookie Team as selected by a vote of SPHL coaches, broadcasters and media representatives.

F - Austin Plevy, Evansville Thunderbolts F - Shane Bednard, Fayetteville Marksmen F - Tommaso Bucci, Pensacola Ice Flyers D - Braden Hellems, Evansville Thunderbolts D - Meirs Moore, Pensacola Ice Flyers G - Joseph Murdaca, Knoxville Ice Bears

Austin Plevy of the Evansville Thunderbolts led the SPHL in scoring as a rookie, finishing the abbreviated season with 65 points in 45 games. Plevy also ranked first in assists (48) and power play assists (21), led all rookies with 17 goals and had two of the top five scoring streaks, including a league-best 17-game run.

Shane Bednard of the Fayetteville Marksmen was second among first-year players in points (37) and assists (29) while ranking third among rookies with a +19 rating. Bednard's 29 assists also ranked second among all Marks- men players.

Tommaso Bucci of the Pensacola Ice Flyers led the team in goals (13), assists (18) and points (31). Among rook- ies, Bucci ranked tied for fourth in assists and fifth in scoring.

Braden Hellems of the Evansville Thunderbolts led all defensemen in shots on goal (140) and was tied for third in goals with eight. Hellems' 19 points were tied for ninth-most among SPHL blueliners.

Meirs Moore of the Pensacola Ice Flyers ranked second among SPHL defensemen with four power play goals, third with eight goals (tied) and 109 shots on goal. Moore's 19 points were tied for ninth-most among defense- men.

Joseph Murdaca of the Knoxville Ice Bears finished the season tied for the league-lead with four shutouts and three shootout wins, ranked third (tied) in both wins (16) and save percentage (0.920). Murdaca's 2.57 goals against average was also fifth-best among all netminders.

The league will announce its First and Second-Team All-SPHL rosters on Friday.

