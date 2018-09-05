Playoff Baseball Returns to ONEOK Field on Friday

September 5, 2018 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release





The Tulsa Drillers are in the Texas League Playoffs for the second straight year and post-season action returns to ONEOK Field on Friday, September 7 for the Texas League North Division Championship Series. The Drillers will host the first-half champion Arkansas Travelers (Seattle Mariners) in game three on Friday, September 7, and games four and five, if necessary, on Saturday, September 8 and Sunday, September 9.

The Drillers will begin the series in Little Rock, with games one and two on September 5-6.

Tulsa claimed its second straight Texas League playoff appearance and is looking for its first Texas League Championship since 1998. Last season, the Drillers came within one game of winning it all but came up just short, falling to Midland in game five of the championship series.

Just like in the regular season, the playoffs will also include some exciting promotions. Friday, September 7 will include an exciting post-game fireworks show. If the series extends into the weekend, Saturday September 8 will be Buck Night, and Sunday, September 9 will be a Kids Eat Free Day.

A complete list of promotions for the playoff games is below.

The Drillers played very well at ONEOK Field throughout the entire 2018 season. They were 43-28 at home, including 23-14 in the second half. The season series with the Travelers was split down the middle at 16-16, but the Drillers fared better in the second-half going 10-6, including 6-2 at ONEOK Field against the Travs.

Individual tickets for the Drillers playoff home games are now available to purchase online at TulsaDrillers.com, or over the phone at (918) 744-5901 or at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Avenue).

TULSA DRILLERS SCHEDULE / PROMOTIONS

(September 7-9)

GAME 3 TEXAS LEAGUE NORTH DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

Friday, September 7 . . . Arkansas Travelers (7:05 PM) - Gates Open at 6:00 PM

FOX23 FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS

After the conclusion of the game, the Drillers will light up the Tulsa sky with a special "playoff edition" Fireworks Show, presented by FOX23 and K95.5.

PURCHASE FRIDAY TICKETS HERE

GAME 4 TEXAS LEAGUE NORTH DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES (If Necessary)

Saturday, September 8 . . . Arkansas Travelers (7:05 PM) - Gates Open at 6:00 PM

BUCK NIGHT

It will be Buck Night at the ballpark presented by Tulsa's Channel 8, 106.1 The Twister and 92.1 The Beat. This means $1 Budweiser and Bud Light draft beers, along with $1 hot dogs and $1 soft drinks.

PURCHASE SATURDAY TICKETS HERE

GAME 5 TEXAS LEAUGE NORTH DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES (If Necessary)

Sunday, September 9 . . . Arkansas Travelers (1:05 PM) - Gates Open at 12:00 PM

KIDS EAT FREE

Kids, ages 12 and under, will be able to eat free at the game, presented by Green Country Chevy Dealers, 2 Works for You and 98.5 KVOO. All kids will receive a coupon when they enter the stadium that will be redeemable for a free hot dog, a Hiland milk, fruit and ice cream.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 5, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.