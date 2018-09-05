Hounds End Year with Seven Game Winning Streak

There will be no "Five-Peat" for the RockHounds, but ...

If the season lasted two more weeks, the 'Hounds just might have ruled the Texas League again.

Ben Bracewell turned in his fourth consecutive quality start, and the 'Hounds scored three runs in the first inning for a lead they would not relinquish, in a 5-1 win over the Frisco RoughRiders Monday (Labor Day) afternoon at Security Bank Ballpark.

The RockHounds finished the season on a seven-game win streak (sweeping a seven-game homestand) ... went 17-4 in their last 21 games ... and won their last six series.

Bracewell (see below) gave up his lone run on three consecutive hits (a double and two flair singles) to open the game before scattering five hist the rest of the way over seven innings. The right-hander walked one batter and struck out six and Jarret Martin pitched the final two innings to seal the win.

The RoughRiders out-hit the 'Hounds, 11-7, but could not take advantage. Bracewell ended two of the scoring threats with strikeouts and another with a weak flair to third base, and the RockHounds turned key double plays to deny the Riders in the sixth and eight innings.

Skye Bolt led the RockHounds, going 2-for-3, scoring two runs, plus a walk and a stolen base.

Notables

The RockHounds finish the season with two of the Texas League's top three hitters and two of the top three run producers.

Eli White finished second in the batting (.306) and Richie Martin was third (.300), while Seth Brown (90) and Tyler Ramirez (79) were second and third, respectively, in RBI (Tyler also finished tied for ninth in the batting race at .289).

Eli led the league in hits (154), runs (81) and on-base percentage (.388) and shared the league lead in triples (with Richie) with eight.

Seth and Tyler also finished 1-2 in the league in doubles with 38 and 35, respectively.

Luis Barrera made a remarkable impact after being called up from (Advanced-A) Stockton on July 16, hitting .328 in 36 games (he reached base safely in 31 of them). Over his last 31 games, Luis his .351, with eight doubles, three triples and 16 RBI. He scored 22 runs in that span and stole 12 bases in 15 attempts.

I'm Not Tim Kurkjian Or Anything, Just Sayin' ...

Ben Bracewell and Kyle Finnegan have both "paid their dues" at the Double-A level but found themselves back with the RockHounds simply because of a "traffic jam" at (Triple-A) Nashville, largely thanks to player acquisitions made by the Oakland A's as part of their remarkable playoff bid. Both pitchers showed themselves to be true "pros," performing brilliantly. Ben finished 5-7, but with a 3.03 earned run average and a 1.06 WHIP. In his last five starts, he was 2-0, with a 1.80 ERA, allowing 28 hits in 35 innings, with 33 strikeouts and five walks. Kyle was perfect in slamming the door, recording 13 saves in 13 opportunities, with a 2.16 ERA.

