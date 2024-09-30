Player Spotlight: Gladiator Tejada the Heroine in Louisville Win

"Never back down, never give up?" or so the saying goes... and the Utah Royals delivered an archetypal performance reminiscent of the famous old precept in a late, well-fought 1-0 victory over Racing Louisville at America First Field on Saturday afternoon.

Midfielder Ana Tejada netted a stunning strike from distance 12 minutes before full-time as the Blue-and-Gold kept its late push for a possible playoff spot alive with its third win in seven NWSL games, and five in 10 overall, under interim head coach Jimmy Coenraets.

The result also snaps the team's previous three-game NWSL losing streak and places it now 10 points currently behind the playoff line with four regular season games to go in the 2024 season.

Player of the Match: Tejada Wondergoal Steals the Show

How do you steal the headlines in a football match? Exhibit A - Ana Tejada v Louisville, NWSL matchday 22, 9/28/2024. A look at her performance would most assuredly be a good way to start.

The 22-year-old midfielder was at her marauding best, yet again, as the Royals' undisputed best performer on Saturday night, with a crucial winning goal late in the contest to keep the club's hopes of securing a postseason berth alive. URFC's number 17 delivered another typically committed, efficient performance at the heart of midfield, showing enviable dedication, tenacity out of possession, and impressive defensive awareness to act as a shield for her back four. The Spanish international also largely impressed with her array of skills and aptitude on the ball in offensive situations, during build-up, and in attacking phases higher up the pitch when required, as evidenced by her well-taken goal.

Late in the game, and with the clock winding down towards full time, Tejada struck. A cleared ball from the visitors' penalty area sailed briefly through the air before settling down outside the penalty area at the feet of Tejada, who exchanged passes with teammate Claudia Zornoza, before then rifling a thunderous right-footed effort past Katie Lund and into the bottom-left corner to the sheer delight of all in attendance.

Such confidence, such skill, such composure in front of goal. Indeed, It was a special moment, as recognized by the 9,000-strong crowd in attendance including Commissioner Jessica Berman, as was the entirety of Tejada's performance on the afternoon.

Relentless, composed, pristine. A lesson in composure, tenacity, and efficiency. A performance for the ages, but yet it was more than just that. This was a statement, a mandate, a definitive proclamation of rebirth and arrival, and a culmination of months of consistency and hard work from one of the team's most effervescent performers.

But this is our Ana Tejada, and we, at the very least, should be the least bit surprised. Worth her weight in gold, and then some. ¡Qué jugador!

URFC's deep-lying midfield conductor was subsequently bestowed the honor of the ceremonial throne at the end of Saturday afternoon's contest at America First Field, and deservedly so, in recognition of yet another top-drawer display, surely a formality at this point. A performance of the highest quality.

The franchise's return to the Wasatch Front in 2023 was celebrated statewide in a series of rituals and ceremonies all collectively poetically dubbed the 'Return of Royalty.'

Royalty, at least in this case, goes far beyond mere celebrations and renderings of tradition or pageantry. It's a mentality, a lifestyle of resilience, commitment, and determination, and the perpetual, undying pursuit of excellence in all departments, and in Tejada, it found its ultimate embodiment on Saturday afternoon.

Royalty called, and Tejada responded, in glorious fashion.

Throughout her 87 minutes played, the former Real Sociedad midfielder recorded a total of 38 successful passes, three successful tackles - the joint-most of any URFC player on the pitch throughout the 90 minutes, two interceptions, and two successful take-ons - the second joint-most and joint-most respectively of any URFC player on the pitch. A thoroughly comprehensive performance.

Zornoza, Lacasse Continue Fine Forms

New signings Claudia Zornoza and Cloé Lacasse also continued their fine forms and beginnings to life on the Wasatch Front during Saturday's victory, providing further encouraging, exciting performances.

Spanish midfielder Zornoza was handed a start in midfield alongside fellow countrywoman Tejada and marveled in a more controlling, dictatorial role as part of the heartbeat upon which the foundations for a well-deserved victory were laid.

The former Real Madrid woman came close to opening the scoring herself in the 40th minute when she arrived with a late run into the area to connect with a cutback from Zoe Burns, but her first-time, low left-footed effort flew narrowly wide off the goal.

Throughout her 90 minutes on the pitch, the 33-year-old recorded a total of five key passes - the most of any player on the pitch, 50 passes completed, including an assist, three tackles won, and 75 total touches.

Canadian winger Lacasse was also handed a start in the team, as part of its forward three, and especially dazzled with her array of pace, dribbling, and skill.

In the 45th minute, the 31-year-old was presented with a glorious opportunity of her own to open the scoring when she ran onto a sublime lobbed through pass from Zornoza, with time and space to torpedo her way into the opposition penalty area but her ensuing shot was saved by Lund.

The pair would combine again, this time in the second half. In the 59th minute, a splitting through ball from Zornoza found the run of Lacasse onside and in behind the defense again, but her powerful left-footed effort was parried away by Lund.

Throughout her time on the pitch, the former Arsenal Women attacker managed a total of four key passes, the second most of any player on the pitch behind Zornoza, 24 completed passes, five progressive carries - the joint-most alongside Cameron Tucker, three shots, with two being on target, and three defensive blocks.

Did You Know?

According to Opta, Tejada's long-range strike on Saturday means the Royals are now the third team in NWSL history to score 10 goals from outside the box in all competitions in a single season, after the Portland Thorns in 2022, and the Washington Spirit in 2023.

The Bigger Picture/What Comes Next

URFC continue its pursuit of a possible playoff spot with a trip to Portland to take on the Thorns next Saturday, October 5 at 8:00 p.m. MT before then returning to America First Field for a home date with Seattle Reign FC on Sunday, October 13 at 3:00 p.m. MT. Tickets are available at rsl.com/utahroyals.

