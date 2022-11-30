Player of the Week: Nick Ford

Roanoke's Player of the Week is #18 Nick Ford!

Ford scored twice in a span of just 3:08 in the second period en route to being named the game's top star, as Roanoke rolled 5-1 over Fayetteville on Black Friday. Ford also had the lone assist last Wednesday night in Knoxville's 2-1 overtime win over the Dawgs, setting up Billy Vizzo's tap-in finish in the final seconds of the second period. Ford now has three goals and seven assists in 12 games this season.

