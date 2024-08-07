Player of the Month: Mo Babouli
August 7, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
York United FC YouTube Video
With 3 goals and an assist in July, Mo Babouli's resurgence has been key to York United's rise up the #CanPL table
He is your Canadian Premier League Player of the Month: OneSoccer
Check out the York United FC Statistics
