Player of the Month: Mo Babouli

August 7, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

York United FC YouTube Video







With 3 goals and an assist in July, Mo Babouli's resurgence has been key to York United's rise up the #CanPL table

He is your Canadian Premier League Player of the Month: OneSoccer

