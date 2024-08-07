Preview: Atlético Ottawa at Forge FC August 10

August 7, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa is at the top of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) table and faces a tough new test in the 2024 season, a first trip to Hamilton against Forge FC. Having bested the defending CPL Champions in both clashes at TD Place this year, this Saturday's trip to Tim Hortons Field is a veritable "six-point match" with only four points separating the two sides (KO 7pm ET, live on OneSoccer).

This is the start of the three-match road trip for Atelti, returning to play in front of the electric crowd at TD Place on Saturday, August 31 for our La Fiesta match. Click here to read more.

Here's everything you need to know before Saturday's clash in Hamilton.

Atlético Ottawa is one (1) point clear at the top of the CPL table after 17 matches in the 2024 season (8-5-4).

Last time out in the CPL, Atlético lost to a last-minute goal at home to Cavalry FC (2-1).

Goal(s): Samuel Salter

Last time out in the CPL, Forge FC (3rd place, 7-4-5) lost 2-1 away to Valour FC in Winnipeg.

Forge has one (1) game in hand, having only played 16 times this season.

Striker Rubén del Campo in second in the league in terms of goals scored (8) after 17 matches.

York's Brian Wright leads the league with nine (9) goals this season.

Kwasi Poku of Forge FC is tied in second with eight (8) goals.

Atlético Ottawa leads the league in goals scored (30) with the highest goals per match (1.76).

Atlético has taken the second most shots (175) but leads in shots on target (86) with a 49% accuracy in front of goal.

Forge has taken more shots than Ottawa (178) and also has a 49% accuracy in front of goals (87 shots on target).

Ottawa has the second-most clean sheets (5) and the third-best defence in the league (21 goals conceded).

Forge has five (4) clean sheets and the fourth-best defence (22 goals conceded).

This is the third clash between Ottawa and Forge in the 2024 season, with Atlético winning both previous encounters at TD Place.

A rampant 3-0 win in late May was Atlético's first home triumph over the defending CPL Champions.

In June, Atlético bested Forge once more in arguably the most thrilling match of the season that ended 4-3.

Record head-to-head (all-time): 4W-3D-11L; 16 goals scored, 33 goals conceded.

