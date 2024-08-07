Christian Volesky Departs by Mutual Consent

August 7, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

HFX Wanderers FC News Release







Halifax, NS - The Halifax Wanderers can confirm that forward Christian Volesky has departed the club following the mutual termination of his contract.

Volesky, 31, signed with the Wanderers ahead of the 2024 season and made seven appearances across all competitions.

"We'd like to thank Christian for his contribution and professionalism during his time in Halifax," sporting director Matt Fegan said. "We wish him all the best in the next steps of his career."

