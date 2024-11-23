Player Availability Report for Orlando Pride vs Washington Spirit

November 23, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Here is this week's player availability report, presented by Orlando Health, for Saturday's Championship match vs Washington Spirit:

OUT : Rafaelle (SEI-thigh), Megan Montefusco (SEI - heel), Luana (SEI - illness), Simone Charley(SEI - ankle), Grace Chanda (SEI - thigh)

QUESTIONABLE : None

INTERNATIONAL DUTY : None

