Orlando Pride Face Washington Spirit for NWSL Championship

November 23, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

The Pride will face off against the Washington Spirit in the NWSL Championship, presented by Google Pixel. The Pride earned their way into the Championship match after winning the 2024 Shield by beating the Chicago Red Stars, 4-1, in the quarterfinal match. Orlando would then go one and beat the Kansas City Current, 3-2, in the semifinal.

Orlando has won all four of its regular-season meetings with Washington over the last two seasons, including being the only team to complete the league double over the Spirit in 2024.

The NWSL announced its End-of-Year Awards with Seb Hines earning Coach of the Year and defender Emily Sams winning Defender of the Year. The Pride was also riddled through the NWSL Best XI with Pride defender Emily Sams, midfielder Marta and forward Barbra Banda receiving Best XI First Team recognitions, while goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse and defender Kerry Abello earned Best XI Second Team honors.

Quote of the Week:

"It is mostly excitement. We have been waiting for this opportunity for so long, especially since we won the Shield at home. Getting into the playoffs was one of our goals and here we are today prepping for the NWSL Championship."

- Head Coach Seb Hines

Current Form

Pride's Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 3, Kansas City Current 2 (11/17/24, Inter&Co Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Haley McCutcheon, Barbra Banda, Marta; Debinha, Vanessa DiBernardo (PK)

Washington Spirit's Last Matchup: Washington Spirit 1 (3), NJ/NY Gotham FC 1 (0) (11/16/24, Audi Field)

Goal-Scorers: Hal Hershfelt; Esther Gonzalez

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: 8-6-6 (Home: 5-2-3, Away: 3-4-3)

Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 2, Washington Spirit 0 (10/6/24, Inter&Co Stadium)

The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Saturday, Nov. 23, 8 p.m. ET

Venue: CPKC Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

Competition: NWSL Championship

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: CBS and Paramount+

Radio: Fox Sports Radio 810 AM

