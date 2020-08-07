Play Catch at Arvest Ballpark on Saturday, August 15th

August 7, 2020 - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release





Springdale, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to give fans the special opportunity to Play Catch at Arvest Ballpark on Saturday, August 15th. Individual tickets to the event are $5 and fans can choose one of three different time slots: 12pm - 1pm; 1:15pm - 2:15pm; and 2:30pm - 3:30pm.

The three sessions will be limited to 80 people per and tickets are only available to be purchased online. The Naturals Team Store at Arvest Ballpark will be open for fans during each of the three sessions but will be limited to 6 people in the store at one (1) time to maintain social distancing.

Space is extremely limited for the event and fans attending are required to bring their own balls AND gloves. All fans, regardless of age, must have purchased a ticket to be allowed to enter the ballpark.

Social distancing and safety protocols will be in effect at Arvest Ballpark and they are as follows:

- Face masks required to enter the facility, except for children 10 and under, and at all times where you cannot maintain minimum of 6 feet social distancing. Face masks are mandatory under all circumstances when using restrooms and in Naturals team store

- You should not enter Arvest Ballpark if you have fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, or loss of taste or smell. You should also not enter if you have had known exposure to someone with Covid-19 in the past 14 days. It is also not advised to attend this event if you have underlying health conditions including high blood pressure, chronic lung disease, diabetes, severe obesity, asthma, or weakened immunity

- You may also wish to refrain from entering if you are 65 years of age or older

- Hand sanitizer available at main entrance, restrooms and team store. These are the only open areas of the ballpark. All other areas remain closed

- Naturals staff will periodically be disinfecting any common surfaces, particularly the concourse restrooms and Naturals Team Store

- Concessions will not be open or available during the event

To purchase tickets to Play Catch at Arvest Ballpark, fans can go to www.nwanaturals.com or CLICK HERE. Those attending will enter through the main gates, check in, and then be required to sign a NATURALS LIABILITY WAIVER once they reach the field to play catch in the outfield of Arvest Ballpark. Tickets will not be available to purchase at the Arvest Ballpark Ticket Office on the day of the event.

