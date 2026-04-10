Places You Never Want to Be: 1v1 on An Island with Avery Patterson
Published on April 10, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 10, 2026
- Orlando City SC & Orlando Pride Unveil Revamped 2026 Pub Partner Program - Orlando Pride
- Houston Dash Sign Two-Time Big East Defensive Player of the Year Natalie Bain - Houston Dash
- Gotham FC's Kayla Duran Placed on Season-Ending Injury List - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Late Goal Sends Kansas City Current to Teal Rising Cup Championship in 2-1 Win over Corinthians SC - Kansas City Current
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