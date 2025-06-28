Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Westchester SC - Game Highlights

June 28, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video







Bertin Jacquesson scored the only goal as Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC took a 1-0 victory against Westchester SC at Highmark Stadium for its first win in Group 4 of the USL Jägermeister Cup.

United Soccer League One Stories from June 28, 2025

