Pittman, Stone Lead Mojo in Win Over Columbus Fury

March 2, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

San Diego Mojo News Release







SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Mojo defeated the Columbus Fury in four sets, 20-25, 25-16, 25-15, 25-22, on Saturday night at Viejas Arena for their second consecutive victory. The Mojo win improved San Diego's record to 5-8 on the season and snapped the Fury's three-game winning streak, dropping the visitors to 4-9.

Middle blocker Regan Pittman registered another stellar outing with a team-high 18 points with season highs of 11 kills and seven blocks, while hitting .435 on the night and contributing six digs and one assist. The seven blocks are a Mojo season best and equaled the second-most in a game in franchise history.

Ronika Stone had an outstanding all-around performance, posting a season-high 12 kills with a .440 hitting percentage to go along with two aces, two blocks and four digs. Outside hitter Elise McGhee has developed into a reliable option off the bench, providing 13 points on 11 kills, one block and two service aces.

Setter DaYeong Lee extended her double-double streak to three games, her eighth of the year, with 49 assists and 11 digs. Outside hitter Kendra Dahlke had nine kills, and a team-high 17 digs and libero Shara Venegas had 15

A sluggish start from the Mojo forced head coach Tayyiba Haneef-Park to burn an early timeout trailing 6-1. After the timeout, San Diego came out hungry and trimmed the Fury's five-point lead down to one with the Mojo down 10-9. The hosts were powered by Jenaisya Moore's six-point first set performance. In the middle act, Columbus and San Diego traded blows back-and-forth, before the Fury threw one too many haymakers for the Mojo to handle. A 5-1 run, coupled with a four-point streak powered Columbus to a 25-20 first set victory.

San Diego controlled the second set from the start. The Mojo jumped out to an early 7-2 lead and never looked back. The scoring in the second set was a balanced effort as Dahlke, Moore and Stone were all major contributors and McGhee provided support off the bench. At the end of the set, it was Pittman who closed the door on Columbus, as the Mojo fought back to even the game at a set a piece with a 25-16 win.

After falling behind 3-0, the Mojo answered with three-straight points of their own to eliminate any of the Fury's momentum. A four-point run lengthened the lead for San Diego and forced Columbus to play catch-up for the remainder of the third set. The Mojo were bolstered in the frame with great performances by McGhee, Stone and Pittman. Stone and Pittman did an excellent job anchoring the middle of the court, while McGhee added six third-set points from the outside. Near the end of the set with Lee at the service helm, the Mojo rattled off four-straight points that provided ample insurance to their lead. A service error by the Fury was the nail in the coffin for Columbus, as the Mojo claimed a 25-15 victory.

The fourth set was a back-and-forth affair with the Mojo and Fury exchanging ties and one-point leads for the first 17 points. Neither team was able to go on a run, with the Mojo carrying a two-point 16-14 lead heading into the media timeout. Down the stretch, San Diego was able to keep the Fury at an arm's length, as Pittman and Stone continued to dominate in the clutch. With the game on the line, it was a McGhee kill that closed out the game and led San Diego to their second-straight victory.

Next up, San Diego look to build the momentum established in back-to-back home wins when the travel to Michigan to face the Grand Rapids Rise at Van Adel Arena on Thursday. First serve is at 4:00 p.m. PT and the game will stream live on the Roku Channel.

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from March 2, 2025

Pittman, Stone Lead Mojo in Win Over Columbus Fury - San Diego Mojo

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.