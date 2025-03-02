Opposite Hitter Naya Shime Activated off Short-Term Injured Reserve

March 2, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release









Grand Rapids Rise opposite hitter Naya Shime

(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Grand Rapids Rise opposite hitter Naya Shime(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Rise on Sunday announced that opposite hitter Naya Shime (NY-uh sha-MAY) has been activated from short-term injured reserve and added to the active roster. In a corresponding move, libero Jena Otec (OH-tech) has been placed on the practice squad.

Shime, a rookie out of Southern Methodist, has missed the last five matches but was a key addition to the Rise rotation before getting injured, averaging over 10 kills per match. She still ranks fifth on the team with 63 points despite only playing significant minutes in five matches. Grand Rapids boasts a 3-1 record in matches Shime has started. In her last appearance for the Rise, a sweep against San Diego on Feb. 2, Shime recorded her first professional double-double with 14 kills (.333) and 11 assists.

Otec returns to the practice squad after spending four matches on the Rise's active roster. She saw action in two of those contests as a defensive specialist and serving substitute. Otec started the first three matches this season and has totaled 32 digs and seven assists across six matches played (15 sets).

The Rise will return to action today on the road against the Vegas Thrill. Opening serve is scheduled for 6 p.m. EST from Lee's Family Forum, and the match will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from March 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.