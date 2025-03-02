Nuneviller Powers Supernovas Past Ignite in League-Leading Sixth Sweep

March 2, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Omaha Supernovas News Release









Omaha Supernovas outside hitter Brooke Nuneviller unleashes a ball vs. the Indy Ignite

(Omaha Supernovas) Omaha Supernovas outside hitter Brooke Nuneviller unleashes a ball vs. the Indy Ignite(Omaha Supernovas)

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, Nebraska's professional volleyball team and first Pro Volleyball Champions, rode a match-high 16 kills from star outside hitter Brooke Nuneviller to a straight-sets victory over the Indy Ignite (7-6) 25-19, 25-23, 27-25 Sunday afternoon at the CHI Health Center.

The win marked Omaha's sixth sweep of the season, tying them with Orlando for the most in the Pro Volleyball Federation.

Nuneviller was a force to be reckoned with as she finished with a .324 hitting percentage while also adding nine digs, one block and one assist. Adding to the offensive effort was Reagan Cooper, who put down 10 kills on a .308 clip with four digs and one block. Emily Londot chipped in five kills but showcased her physicality at the net with a match-high four blocks, plus an ace for the second-straight match.

Kayla Caffey led the Omaha middle blockers with three blocks and two kills. Kaitlyn Hord recorded two more blocks to her league-leading total, which now stands at 45 and 1.00 per set. Olympic setter Natalia Valentín-Anderson dished out 29 assists with six digs, three kills and the match-ending block. Libero Camila Gómez ended the afternoon with seven digs and four assists.

The Supernovas offense finished with a .243 hitting percentage while posting 12 blocks and two aces - one of which came from serving substitution and Nebraska native Lindsay Krause.

Middle blocker Lydia Martyn slammed down a team-high 11 kills (.588) for the Ignite while Leketor Member-Meneh had 10 kills and 10 digs for a double-double in her first match back since suffering an ankle injury on February 13. Indy was held to a .195 team clip with five blocks and five aces.

The Supernovas now embark on a three-match road swing, which begins on Wednesday, March 5, in Columbus against the Fury. First serve is set for 6 p.m. CST at Nationwide Arena. The match will be streamed on the PVF YouTube channel.

Key Notes

Nuneviller's 16 kills tied the franchise record for most in a three-set match. She equaled her teammate Reagan Cooper, who finished with that total in Omaha's sweep at Grand Rapids on January 12.

It's also the fifth time in the last six matches Nuneviller has notched double-digit kills and recorded a clip of above .300. Sunday marked only the second time in 2025 that the Oregon product hasn't reached double-figure digs (9).

Cooper has posted 10 kills or more in seven-straight matches, which includes Sunday's 10-kill outing. She's had a clip above .300 in five of the past seven contests.

Emily Londot has had three or more blocks in four of the past five matches, with her season total reaching 20 stuffs in 27 sets (0.74 B/S).

Set 1: Omaha shot out to a quick 2-0 lead with an Indy service error, followed by Valentín-Anderson securing the first kill of the night. Martyn answered for the Ignite with a kill, but Hord responded with a joust win to give the Supernovas a 3-1 edge early. Both teams struggled with errors before Member-Meneh and Nuneviller exchanged kills. Caroline Crawford added another one for Indy, but Omaha took control with a 5-0 run, with two kills from Nuneviller, an ace by Londot, and a pair of Ignite errors. Indy turned the momentum with a 7-1 run out of a timeout, fueled by two blocks and two kills from Martyn, a Sydney Hilley ace, and multiple Omaha errors. Londot finally broke the streak with a kill to make it 14-11, but Hilley kept the Ignite in it with a kill. The Supernovas responded with another run, as Cooper capitalized on an overpass and Londot put down a kill. Crawford and Anna DeBeer tried to keep the Ignite within striking distance with two kills, but Londot fired back with another kill to maintain Omaha's advantage. With the Supernovas leading 23-17, Nuneviller put down a kill and notched a block, while Caffey added a kill to force Indy into a timeout. Hilley managed to side out with a block, but Cooper called set with a kill and block to secure a 25-19 Supernovas victory.

The Supernovas hit .206 in the first set as Nuneviller led the team with three kills on a 429 clip. Indy hit .121 in the set with three kills apiece from Crawford (.750) and Martyn (.333), while Hilley added two.

Set 2: Nuneviller opened the second set with a kill for Omaha, but Member-Meneh quickly responded for Indy. The Ignite struggled with an attacking and service error, giving the Supernovas an early advantage. Azhani Tealer got Indy back on track with a kill, followed by a Hilley block. Cooper answered for Omaha with a kill, but Member-Meneh struck again for the Ignite. Nuneviller kept the Supernovas rolling with another kill, making it 5-4. Indy gained momentum with a Nina Cajic kill and Crawford ace. Valentín-Anderson came up big for the Supernovas, winning a joust at the net, but Member-Meneh immediately responded with another kill for the Ignite. Cooper and Tealer exchanged kills before Cooper struck again, bringing the score to 11-10 Supernovas. DeBeer found the floor for Indy, but Nuneviller kept pace with another kill. DeBeer killed another ball, and Martyn delivered a key block, putting Indy ahead 16-14. Omaha sided out with a Caffey block, which was followed by a Nuneviller kill. Martyn responded for Indy with a kill of her own, but Cooper fired back with back-to-back tallies, forcing an Indy timeout. The Ignite fought back with a Martyn kill and Crawford block, but Caffey came up with her second stuff of the set to tie it at 19. Tealer answered with a kill to retake the lead. Cooper stepped up with back-to-back kills with an Indy error completing a 3-0 Supernovas run to force a timeout at 22-20 Omaha. Two consecutive kills from Nuneviller gave Omaha match point, which was put away by Londot for a 25-23 set win.

Omaha hit .314 in the second set with six kills apiece from Nuneviller (.455) and Cooper (.500). Indy wasn't too far behind with a .294 hitting percentage as Member-Meneh (.182) had five kills and Tealer (.333) posted four.

Set 3: Omaha took the first point off an Indy attacking error, but Martyn quickly righted the ship with a kill. Hord fired back for the Supernovas, but Martyn regained momentum for the Ignite with an ace and kill. Omaha answered with a five-point run, which was fueled by a kill and three blocks from Londot, plus a Nuneviller tally to take an 8-5 lead. DeBeer stopped the run with a kill for Indy, but Nuneviller kept Omaha rolling with a termination. Martyn cut the deficit to two with a kill. Nuneviller struck back for a 10-7 Supernovas lead. After an Omaha service error, Caffey put the ball away with a kill. Member-Meneh put down an Indy kill, but Hord responded with a block for Omaha. Tealer kept the Ignite rolling with a kill, only for Hord to come up big at the net again with a block. DeBeer and Nuneviller traded kills before Indy surged ahead with a 4-0 run, spearheaded by two Martyn kills, a DeBeer strike, and a Tealer block. Nuneviller and Cooper had kills on back-to-back swings to put the Supernovas up 18-17. Martyn delivered for Indy with a kill, but Valentín-Anderson fired a well-timed setter dump for a 19-18 edge. Krause continued the surge with a clutch ace off the bench to put Omaha up 20-18. Member-Meneh and Cooper traded kills before a Tealer swing and Supernovas error tied the set at 21. Londot made an appearance with consecutive points off a kill and block to put Omaha ahead 23-21, forcing an Ignite timeout. Indy found momentum out of its timeout with a 3-0 run made up of a Member-Meneh kill and ace, plus a DeBeer tally for a 24-23 lead. A service error tied the set as Nuneviller stepped up with a kill to bring the Supernovas to set point at 25-24, but Debeer kept Indy alive with another kill. Nuneviller tooled the block for her 16th kill of the afternoon for match point, which was put away by a Valentín-Anderson block for a 27-25 match-sealing win, giving the Supernovas their second-straight sweep of the Ignite.

The Supernovas hit .233 in the final set as Nuneviller (.211) led with seven kills, and Londot added four blocks. The Ignite posted a .174 hitting percentage as Martyn (.750) had six kills and DeBeer (.071) was right behind her with five.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from March 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.