Pitching Leads the Way to Memorial Day Win

May 29, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, Ill. - Thanks to a strong performance from starter Tyler Beardsley and relievers Daniel Bies and Keith Rogalla, the Kane County Cougars earned a 3-1 victory over the Lake Country DockHounds on Monday afternoon at Northwestern Medicine Field.

In his fourth start, Beardsley (1-1) tossed five innings while allowing just one run. The right-hander sprinkled six hits and struck out seven against three walks. After Beardsley departed, Daniel Bies pitched two scoreless innings with three strikeouts against one walk. Bies has pitched 11 straight scoreless innings to open the season. Holding on to a 3-1 lead, Keith Rogalla nailed down a six-out save to preserve the Cougars (6-10) victory. Rogalla did not allow a hit in his two innings of work to earn his first save of the year.

After both teams were scoreless through three innings, the Cougars got on the board first against Lake Country (4-11) starter Nick Herold (2-1). In the bottom of the fourth, Cesar Trejo led off the frame with a walk. Trejo promptly stole both second and third base before coming in to score on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Daniel Wasinger.

The Cougars weren't content with just one run in the fourth. With two outs, Galli Cribbs singled the opposite way and then stole second to get into scoring position. Josh Allen then ripped a double down the left field line to stretch the lead to two runs.

Lake Country struck back in the top of the fifth. With two outs, Jaxx Groshans singled before Demetrius Simms walked to push Groshans to second. Then, Marcus Chiu singled through the right side to pull the DockHounds within a run.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Cougars added some insurance. Jonah Davis smacked a one out double that was bobbled in the outfield, allowing Davis to reach third. Then, Wasinger hit his second sacrifice fly of the ballgame to make it a 3-1 lead. Thanks to Bies and Rogalla, that ended up being the final score.

Following an off day, the Cougars continue the series with a scheduled doubleheader against Lake Country on Wednesday beginning at 4:00 p.m. For tickets and more information call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.