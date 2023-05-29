Weekly Awards Announced

Sioux City Explorers infielder Matt Lloyd and Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks starter Davis Feldman won the American Association's Pointstreak Batter and Pitcher of the Week awards for the week ending May 28th, the league announced Monday.

Lloyd was the batting average and total hits leader in the Association this week. In six games, Lloyd went 12-for-22 at the plate for a .526 average including two doubles and two home runs. He also drove in 10 runs and scored eight.

After Lloyd's stellar week at the plate, he currently sits sixth on the league's batting average leaderboard at a .380 clip. He's also got three home runs on the season, 15 RBI and 13 walks in 15 games for the first-place Explorers.

The native Canadian is in his first season of American Association baseball, previously playing in affiliated minor league ball for four seasons, getting as high as the AA level. Lloyd was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the 15th round of the 2019 MLB June amateur draft.

On the pitching side, Feldman was masterful for the RedHawks on the road in Lincoln, pitching seven shutout innings against the Saltdogs in an eventual 2-0 win to clinch the series as well.

Feldman struck out 10 Saltdogs across those seven innings, allowing just three hits while walking three. That start improved his record to 2-1 on the season and lowered his ERA to 1.89.

The Warren, Michigan native joined the RedHawks in the 2021 season, where he appeared in just nine games. Last season he appeared in 28 games including 16 starts and finished with a 5.03 ERA.

Early on this season Feldman has established himself as a strong member of the reigning-champs rotation and has helped Fargo-Moorhead to a 9-6 start, just behind Lloyd and the Explorers in the West.

