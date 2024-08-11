Pitching Holds Chukars to Three Hits in 14-4 Win

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho -- In one of the most well-rounded games of the season, the Ballers scored 14 runs on 17 hits and did not commit an error in their 14-4 victory over the Idaho Falls Chukars on Saturday. Arguably the most impressive performance was put on by the Oakland pitching staff, which limited Idaho Falls to just three hits, tied for the fewest allowed by the team this season.

Chandler David got the nod for the Ballers and gave up a single hit, a home run, in his five innings of work to earn his second straight win. Connor Sullivan pitched two hitless frames out of the bullpen, and Braydon Nelson and Carson Lambert finished the job afterwards.

The Ballers got on the board first in the second inning. Following a Jaylen Smith double, Drew Woodcox singled in a run to establish a 1-0 lead.

An Idaho Falls error in the third helped Oakland score twice to extend its advantage to 3-0. But the Chukars answered with a two-run bomb from Trevor Rogers in the fourth, cutting their deficit to 3-2.

Oakland punched right back in the fifth. Daunte Stuart lined a first-pitch RBI single to center, and Smith followed suit with a run-scoring knock of his own to put the Ballers back up by three.

Brad Burckel ripped a double to right field to begin the sixth. Then, Brett Carson drove a single through the right side to bring in Burckel.

The Ballers added another in the seventh, and two more in the eighth. Carson led off with a double in the eighth, Stephen Wilmer doubled him in and Dondrei Hubbard scored Wilmer with a single to inflate Oakland's cushion to 9-2.

In the ninth, the Ballers caused chaos, loading the bases on Carson's third hit of the night. Wilmer drew a bases-loaded walk to bring the first run home, and Hubbard plated two more with a sizzling double to left. Another Idaho Falls error allowed the fourth and fifth runs of the frame to score, ballooning the Oakland lead to 14-2.

Idaho Falls got a couple more runs in the ninth, but it was far too little and much too late. The Ballers clinched a series victory with their fourth consecutive win against the Chukars, improving to 9-1 in their last 10 games.

Believe it or not, the Ballers have a chance at their second five-game win streak in the past two weeks, with first pitch set for 1:00 p.m. PDT on Sunday. As always, you can listen on 860 AM The Answer.

