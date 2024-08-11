Mustangs Win 6-5 to Split Boise

Billings Mustangs News Release







Mustangs earned a series split after dropping the first three games of the road trip to Boise with a 6-5 win Sunday afternoon.

Jacob Bradshaw earns his first professional win after tossing two and a third scoreless giving up just a walk with three strikeouts.

Joey Hennessey earns a hold out of the bullpen giving up just a hit with a strikeout over two innings of work. Daniel Willie also earns a hold after giving up a run on two hits with a walk over two-thirds of an inning. Jonathan Haab collects his sixth save as he came into the game with the tying and winning runners aboard and two outs, and he struck out Troy Viola to end the game.

Dylan Leach homered in his second straight game to lead off the top of the second - 432 feet to right field to take a 1-0 lead.

Jacob Kline reached on an error by Boise shortstop Trevor Minder, while Evan Blum singled with one out to extend his hitting streak to four games. Casey Harford brought home Kline on a blooping single to make it a 2-0 game.

With the bases loaded and two outs, Brendan Ryan hit home both Harford and Blake Evans to make it a 4-0 lead. For Ryan, the two RBIs give him a team-leading 17 two-out RBIs this year.

Boise collected a sacrifice fly by Micah Yonamine to score Tyner Hughes, who led off the bottom of the third to give Boise life and make it a 4-1 game.

The Mustangs scored two in the top of the fourth with three two-out singles in a row, one by Taylor Lomack, an RBI single by Ryan and an RBI single by Connor Denning to lead 6-1.

The Hawks picked up three in the fourth, with a RBI double by Noah Marcelo, a sacrifice fly by Tyler Jorgensen, and a RBI double by Max Jung-Goldberg to make it a 6-4 game. Bradshaw struck out the final batter Yonamine to end the threat and preserve the lead.

After Bradshaw tossed a scoreless fifth and sixth, Hennessey tossed a scoreless seventh and eighth despite giving up a leadoff single in the seventh to Jung-Goldberg. Leach tossed out Jung-Goldberg trying to take second to assist Hennessey.

In the bottom of the ninth, Willie forced Jorgensen to fly out to left, while Hughes and Jung-Goldberg singled.

Michael O'Hara hit a sacrifice fly, the third of the game, to bring home Hughes.

Willie walked Yonamine to end his outing.

Haab struck out Viola on a 1-2 count slider to give the Mustangs hope as they pass the half-way mark of the second half.

The Mustangs open up their 12-game homestand Tuesday against the Ogden Raptors for six games, with six more against the Great Falls Voyagers the following week.

Coverage against Ogden starts at 6:15 p.m. with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. on ESPN910/105.5 FM or espnbillings.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloBaseball.TV.

