Pitching Hangs on to Grab Win, Salvage Split Sunday

May 22, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Bradenton Marauders News Release







JUPITER, Fla. - After seeing a four-run lead dwindle to one run Sunday afternoon, the Marauders hung on to defeat the Palm Beach Cardinals, 6-5, at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

The win cemented a series split for the Marauders (19-20), who avoided a third straight series loss.

Seven of nine players in Bradenton's starting lineup collected a hit, including Jase Bowen, Sergio Campana, Brenden Dixon, and Jakob Goldfarb, who each recorded two hits. Right-hander Jack Hartman struck out two in a flawless ninth inning to earn his first career save.

After stranding a runner in scoring position in both the first and second innings, the Marauders opened the scoring in the third on an RBI-single by Bowen with none out. Bradenton missed out on the opportunity to add additional runs, as Palm Beach (14-25) starter Inohan Paniagua retired the next three batters to strand runners on the corners.

But after Marauders right-hander Joelvis del Rosario (2-1) held the Cardinals scoreless through three innings, the home team tied the score in the fourth on an Aaron McKeithan RBI-single and took a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning on an RBI-single by Brandon Hernandez.

The Marauders instantly rallied back in front in the top of the sixth against Palm Beach reliever Edwin Nunez (1-1). Mike Jarvis led off with a single, stole second base, and scored the tying run on a Goldfarb single to right. Bradenton loaded the bases on a Randy Romero double and a Luke Brown walk, and a wild pitch by Nunez allowed Wyatt Hendrie to score from third for the go-ahead run, 3-2. Dixon followed with a two-run single, and after a walk by Bowen, Dixon scored from third base when Bowen stole second to draw a throw from catcher McKeithan. The score stood at 6-2 in the middle of the sixth after ten Marauders batters received an opportunity in the inning.

Dante Mendoza pitched a scoreless sixth in relief for Bradenton, but Johan Montero allowed a Palm Beach run in the seventh, when Ramon Mendoza was hit by a pitch and later score on a throwing error by Dixon from second base.

In the eighth, the Cardinals cut the Marauders' lead to 6-5. Cristian Charle was removed after allowing three straight singles to open the inning, the last of which was Jeremy Rivas RBI-single. Left-hander Denny Roman entered and induced a double-play grounder that saw Brady Whalen score from third, but an inning-ending groundout kept the lead intact.

After the Marauders left runners stranded on the corners in a scoreless top of the ninth, Hartman retired the side in order in the bottom half, striking out the last two batters to earn the save.

Marauders left fielder Luke Brown became the first Marauder this season to record multiple outfield assists in a game, throwing out McKeithan and Hernandez at second base in the second and fifth innings, respectively, as they attempted to stretch singles into doubles.

The Marauders return home to LECOM Park on Tuesday to open a six-game series against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, the Single-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call (941) 747-3031, visit BradentonMarauders.com.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.