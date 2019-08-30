Pitching Dazzles, But Ports Fall Short in Extras

MODESTO, Calif. - The Stockton Ports flirted with another no-hitter on Thursday night at John Thurman Field, but ultimately came up short for an eighth consecutive game. The Ports scored the first run of the ballgame in the top of the 10th inning only to see the Modesto Nuts score two in the home half and walk off with a 2-1 win to keep their playoff hopes alive. Stockton was eliminated from the playoff race earlier in the day with a San Jose Giants victory over Visalia.

Modesto starter Penn Murfee worked around three hits allowed over five scoreless innings while striking out five. Ports starter Hogan Harris pitched four scoreless, hitless innings to open the ballgame. Harris set down the first nine batters he faced and was able to work around a pair of walks issued in the fourth inning to complete his outing.

After Will Gilbert worked two perfect innings beginning in the fifth, Ty Damron came on to work the seventh and worked around back-to-back walks that started the inning, getting a double play and a strikeout to keep Modesto hitless through seven. In the eighth with one out, Ariel Sandoval finally got Modesto into the hit column with a clean single to left field. Sandoval, though, would subsequently be caught stealing for the inning's final out. Damron allowed one hit while striking out two over two innings.

Collin Kober and Matthew Willrodt combined on three scoreless innings in relief of Murfee beginning in the sixth. Nick Duron (3-1) took over in the ninth and, after working a scoreless frame, pitched into the 10th. With Robert Mullen at third base and two outs in the top of the 10th, Payton Squier lined a double to right field over the head of Sandoval to score Mullen and give the Ports a 1-0 lead.

Angel Duno (0-2), after working a perfect ninth, came back for the 10th. With Julio Rodriguez at third base and one out and the infield in, Duno induced a pop-fly to the rim of the outfield grass. Second baseman Ryan Gridley, racing back from his shallow position, was unable to get underneath the pop-fly and saw it drop, a single that allowed Rodriguez to score the tying run. With Scheiner at first base and one out, Jack Larsen came up and lined the game-winning double to the alley in left-center field that gave Modesto a 2-1 victory.

Duno suffered the loss while Duron picked up the victory for Modesto. The eighth consecutive loss marks a season-long skid for Stockton.

The Ports begin their final series of the season on Friday night at Excite Ballpark as they open a four-game set with the San Jose Giants. Brady Feigl (5-11, 4.63 ERA) makes the start for Stockton, opposed by San Jose right-hander Matt Frisbee (9-8, 3.34 ERA). First pitch is set for 7 p.m. PDT.

