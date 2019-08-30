66ers Comeback with Three in the Eighth, Take Three-Game Set

August 30, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Inland Empire 66ers News Release





Lancaster, CA- The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino trailed 4-2 entering the eighth inning at The Hangar in Lancaster on Thursday but put up three runs for a comeback 5-4 victory over the JetHawks. The win gave the Sixers the series 2-1 as the club finished the 2019 season series 10-16 against Lancaster (67-67, 33-33).

Inland Empire (54-81, 28-38) took a 2-0 lead in the first inning when Orlando Martinez singled home Jordyn Adams against JetHawks starter Will Gaddis. Leonardo Rivas' singled pushed Martinez to third and he scored on Michael Cruz' sac fly. Lancaster answered with a run in the bottom of the first on Luis Castro's RBI single. The JetHawks took a 3-2 lead in the second on a RBI triple from Luke Morgan and RBI groundout by Austin Bernard. The JetHawks made it 4-2 on Ryan Vilade's inside-the-park homer against IE starter Cooper Criswell. The righty did not allow another run over his next three innings of work in what will be his final outing of the season. Jorge Tavarez (4-2) gave the Sixers no-hit, shutout innings allowing a walk and fanning two to keep the game 4-2. In a wild eighth inning the 66ers took a lead as Adams walked to open the frame against reliever Moises Ceja. Martinez singled Adams to third and then Rivas delivered a RBI single to make it 4-3. The inning got stranger as southpaw Nick Kennedy (1-4) came on and walked Michael Cruz to load the bags. Mike Stefanic then lifted a ball to right field that was misplayed for an error by Lancaster right fielder Luke Morgan; the play was ruled a sac fly as Martinez scored the tying run. Torii Hunter Jr. then reached on a fielders' choice as the play for the first out of the frame went to home. The bases remained loaded when Gleyvin Pineda reached on a RBI fielder's choice to shortstop bringing home Cruz for a 4-3 lead. Hunter beat the play at second so no out was recorded but the Sixers left them loaded with a one-run lead. After Tavarez tossed his second scoreless frame, the Sixers turned to righty Luke Lind in the ninth. The Eden Praire, MN native allowed a one-out single to Joel Diaz but ended up striking out the side securing his second save of the year with the Sixers. Rivas finished with three hits for Inland Empire on the night.

The 66ers open the season's final series at Rancho Cucamonga on Friday 7:05 pm. The contest can be heard live on 66ers.com.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.