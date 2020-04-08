Pitcher Quartet Features Trio to Make Return to Mankato for 2020 Season

April 8, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Mankato MoonDogs News Release





Mankato, Minn. -Â The Mankato MoonDogs have added four new pitchers to their staff for the 2020 season. Three of which are no stranger to Mankato as they make their returns from last season. Among the returners are Carter Rustad, Nick Schmidt, Trent Baker as well as a new MoonDog in Mason Auer.

Carter Rustad - University of San Diego

Rustad, a returning native of Kansas City, Mo., will be back at The Frank this summer after spending the beginning half with the MoonDogs in 2019. Rustad mustered a 2.03 ERA in four starts over 17.2 innings of work last season. He struck out 18, walked 10 and surrendered 12 hits.

Nick Schmidt - Missouri State University

Out of Wentzville, Mo., Schmidt will be back at The Frank for his second season of MoonDogs baseball. Last season, Schmidt pitched his way to a 3-4 mark and a 5.31 ERA. In his eight starts for 40.2 innings, Schmidt struck out 38 batters, which was good for 3rd on the 2019 MoonDogs pitching staff, while only handing out 26 free passes. On June 26, Schmidt led the MoonDogs to a 4-2 win over the Eau Claire Express by throwing a two-hit eight inning gem. He earned Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night with nine strikeouts over the 27 batters, he faced didn't surrender a run.

Trent Baker - Angelo State University

Likewise, Baker will also be a Mankato returner in 2020. He is a native of Georgetown, Wash., and comes back from Angelo State University. Last year, Baker went 1-3 with a 2.31 ERA in seven starts. He worked in 42.2 innings and struck out 32 batters. Baker's last game with Mankato came on July 21 when he worked seven innings of three-hit baseball against the Bismarck Larks. The MoonDogs ultimately won the game 5-2, Baker had three strikeouts and allowed no earned runs.

Mason Auer - Missouri State University

Auer will be new to Mankato out Missouri State University. He's a freshman from Springfield, Mo., and will add to the MoonDogs bullpen in the upcoming summer. He worked in three innings for the Bears this spring, surrendering a hit and two runs in one of his three appearances. He totaled five strikeouts and allowed only one extra base hit over the course of his three games on the hill.

The Mankato MoonDogs begin their season on May 26, at Franklin Rogers Park when they square off with the Willmar Stingers at 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from April 8, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.