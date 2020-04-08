Infielder from Oral Roberts Joins the Woodchucks

Wausau, WI - The Wisconsin Woodchucks are excited to announce another player on the 2020 roster. Caleb Denny will be joining the team from Oral Roberts University.

Caleb Denny is a redshirt freshman from Owasso, OK. In 15 games this season, Denny batted .241 with one double, one home run, and six RBIs. He also had a .333 on-base percentage and a .315 slugging percentage. As a senior in high school, Denny was ranked #3 in the state of Oklahoma for shortstop. He was named the D1 Baseball Preseason Summit League Freshman of the Year this season.

