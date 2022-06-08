Pit Spitters Win Pitcher's Duel 3-1

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters (3-6) outpitched the Kalamazoo Growlers (4-5) on Wednesday to take game one of the series 3-1.

Aaron Forrest threw the second scoreless outing by a starter this season. He allowed just three hits across six scoreless innings, striking out eight. Forrest didn't allow a single walk in the win.

The offense gave Forrest support right away. A run came across in the first without a single hit, thanks to a Kalamazoo error. Another run scored in the fourth after Camden Traficante doubled to lead off the inning. Two more Kalamazoo errors helped Traverse City take a 2-0 lead. The Growlers committed four errors in the loss.

A run came across in the seventh, but Carson Fischer stranded the bases loaded. He struck out three batters in two relief innings.

Traficante came through in the bottom of the seventh, singling home a run with two outs. That insurance proved enough as Mitch White shut the door in the ninth securing the win.

The Pit Spitters are back to face the Growlers tomorrow at 6:35 ET. They will look to sweep their first series of the season.

