Pit Spitters to Host Virtual Opening Day

May 21, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release





TRAVERSE CITY, MI - Thursday, May 28 was scheduled to be the first Pit Spitters home game of the 2020 season. We had a ton of fun scheduled including a great fireworks show and it was our first Thirsty Thursday presented by X-Golf Traverse City. However, that has been postponed to a date to be determined later.

But that won't stop us from celebrating a day we all have marked on our calendars! We're going to take our Opening Day celebration, presented by 4Front Credit Union, virtual!

The fun starts at 11am when fans can stop by Turtle Creek Stadium for a drive thru baseball lunch. For just $7, you can get a proper stadium hot dog, a bag of Great Lakes Chips, a cookie, and a Pepsi product. For an additional $5 fans can purchase a lunch for hospital staff at Munson Medical Center which will be delivered by the Pit Spitters the week of June 1.

Fans can also pre-order Pit Spitters merchandise for pick up at https://shop.PitSpitters.com/. Half of all merchandise proceeds, through the end of the May, will be donated to the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation.

Then fans can tune into the Pit Spitters facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/TCPitSpitters/ at 7pm for the Virtual Opening Day celebration. They can enjoy a virtual ring ceremony with members of the 2019 team, highlights from the 2019 championship game, chances to win replica championship rings, courtesy of 4Front Credit Union and capped off by a virtual fireworks display presented by Pepsi along with a Bud Light Post-Game concert with the TC Knuckleheads.

Fans are asked to participate by submitting their photos from their experiences at Pit Spitters games last season here.

Moomers Handmade Ice Cream is also joining in on the fun and they will be offering their specifically crafted Pit Spitters Swirl at their store that day.

"Coming off of our storybook inaugural season, we're excited about opening Turtle Creek Stadium to fans and players whenever our traditional Opening Day will be." Said Pit Spitters Director of Sales Sam Connell. "Even though that won't be May 28 we're excited to provide a glimpse of baseball and a return to normalcy that we're all working to achieve."

Updates on the season and all other events held at Turtle Creek Stadium are posted on the Pit Spitters web site, www.PitSpitters.com and across all of our social media channels.

Individual game tickets are not currently on sale but will be made available to the public once a season start date has been determined.

