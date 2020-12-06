Pit Spitters Release 2021 Schedule

The Traverse City Pit Spitters are extremely excited to announce the 2021 schedule!

2021 is a return to a 36-home games and 72 total game schedule. The team will open the season with a four-game home stand starting on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31 with a two-game series against Kokomo Jackrabbits followed by a two-game series with the Rockford Rivets.

In 2020, due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, the Pit Spitters played 47 games all at Turtle Creek Stadium. The team made it to the Michigan Northwoods League Pod Championship but fell to the Kalamazoo Mac Daddies in the one-game series.

The 2021 schedule is highlighted by a weekend series on Friday, July 2 and Saturday, July 3 and a day / night double header against the Battle Creek Bombers on Thursday, July 15. The final home game is on Thursday, August 12, against the Kalamazoo Growlers. The team finishes the regular season on the road against the Battle Creek Bombers.

"We're all looking forward to putting 2020 in the rearview mirror and with the release of the baseball schedule, we can now look to what is shaping up to be a more normal Spring and Summer in 2021," said Pit Spitters General Manager Mickey Graham.

The season will return to a two-half format, the first half of the season ends on Monday, July 5 and the second half will begin on Tuesday, July 6. Winning either half secures a spot in the 2021 post-season which will bring in wild card qualifiers as well. The 2021 post-season begins on Sunday, August 15 with a best-of-three divisional series followed by a one-game divisional championship then the winners of the Great Plains and Great Lakes divisions will meet for a one-game, winner take all championship.

Several popular promotions will dot the 2021 schedule including:

Sermons and Strikeouts (half-priced box seats with a worship or community bulletin) on Sundays

Monday Deal Days presented by GFS (deals include dime hot dog and dollar lawn seats nights)

Barks and Brews presented by Short's Brewing Company every Tuesday (fans can bring their dogs to the park and draft craft beers will be half-price)

Salute to Service presented by Turtle Creek Casino on Wednesdays (half-priced box seats for all active and retired military, teachers, first responders and snowplow drivers)

Thirsty Thursdays, presented by X-golf Traverse City, with $2 20oz. beers and $2 hot dogs every Thursday

More promotions will be added to the schedule throughout the off-season and a full promotional schedule will be released at a later date.

Season tickets and mini plans for the 2021 season are currently on sale at www.PitSpitters.com or by calling 231.943.0100. There are several season ticket packages from which to choose including five and 10-game patio table plans.

Socially distanced group tickets can also be reserved at this time. Options for groups vary and include private hospitality decks, outdoor suites, fundraisers, and nightly luxury suite rentals.

Individual game tickets will go on sale in the Spring and the 2021 Pit Spitters roster will be announced closer to Opening Day.

