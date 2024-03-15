Pit Spitters Fan Food Submissions Are Back

Northwoods League - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Traverse City, MI- The Pit Spitters announced today that the Fan Food Vote and Fan Food Submissions are back for this season! The Pit Spitters are calling all at-home or professional chefs to submit their creations for a chance to be featured on this year's ballpark menu. This year's submission theme is 'Sweet and Savory'!

The Pit Spitters opened recipe submissions for the 2024 menu items today and are asking for your best sweet and savory creations! Think donut burger- think ice cream and bacon- show us your creativity and you could be our featured item this season!

"Including fans in menu creation is my favorite way to incorporate them into the overall ballpark experience," says Pit Spitters Food and Beverage Manager Charlie Mora. "We love seeing the creativity of our fans through this promotion and hope introducing this year's theme will inspire even more delicious ideas!" Submissions will be accepted through Friday, March 29 at PitSpitters.com. Photos and videos are encouraged with submission. The winning submission will be crowned champion and placed on the 2024 Pit Spitters menu at Turtle Creek Stadium. Grand Prize Winner receives a suite and ceremonial pitch for a regular season game of their choosing, so let's get cooking!

"The Pit Spitters made this promotion part of our season kick off tradition," said General Manager, Jacqueline Holm. "With only 75 days until opening day, it's time to get started on curating our menu and we look forward to seeing- and tasting- the ideas our fans come up with this year!"

Fan Food Submissions have become a staple for the Pit Spitters over the last few seasons with some past winners with staying power at Turtle Creek Stadium. You might remember the Cubano Dog, a hot dog with sliced ham, Swiss cheese, dill pickles, and mustard submitted by Matt Vail of Grand Rapids. Another memorable creation submitted by Eric Schoolmaster of Traverse City was the Chicken and Waffle Cone, featuring crispy, maple syrup-drizzled boneless wings served within a unique and savory waffle cone. And who could forget last year's winner? The Caramel Apple Elephant Ear, submitted by Billi Darter of Traverse City, which became a fan favorite. Fans couldn't get enough of the hot apple pie filling, sweet vanilla bean ice cream, and decadent caramel drizzle served atop a crispy, fried cinnamon-sugar pastry! Visit PitSpitters.com or our social media channels to submit your dishes- we'll be waiting!

