Rockers Sign Three Players to Bolster Offense

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Rockers will welcome three new offensive forces to the lineup with the signings of Payton Mansfield (John Wood Community College), Trenton Rowan (Seward County Community College), and Lane Allen (Blinn College).

"All three of these players will complement our lineup very well," said Rockers field manager Chris Krepline. "Payton and Trenton have made such a big impact batting in the middle of their respective college lineups, very early in their college careers, and we expect them to impact our offensive firepower. Lane is a very physical player who is off to a great start with Blinn as well."

Payton Mansfield - OF - John Wood Community College- 6'3"/225 - Sophomore

Mansfield will join the Rockers after his sophomore season at John Wood Community College. This spring the right-handed hitter has appeared in 23 games and posted a .435 batting average with six home runs, 17 RBIs and .589 on-base percentage. The Jacksonville State commit is picking up right where he left off after a banner freshman season in which he appeared in 52 games and posted a .433 batting average with 18 doubles, 24 home runs, 74 RBIs and .559 on-base percentage. His 24 home runs ranked second among all NJCAA Division II players in the country, earning him MWAC Freshman of the Year, 1st Team All-American NJCAA D2, 1st Team All-Conference, and 1st Team All-Region accolades for his accomplishments. He also was named a Gold Glove award winner for his play in the field.

Trenton Rowan - 3B - Seward County Community College- 6'2"/210 - Sophomore

A native of Erie, Colorado, the left-handed swinging Rowan will spend a second consecutive summer in the Northwoods League after appearing in 18 games during the first half of 2023 with the Bismarck Larks. In 18 games with Bismarck, the third baseman posted a .293 batting average and .365 on-base percentage. This spring Rowan has appeared in 23 games with Seward County where he carries a .416 batting average with seven doubles, eight home runs, 35 RBIs and .516 on-base percentage. Like Mansfield, he had a monster freshman season in which he appeared in 54 games and batted .382 with 23 doubles, 10 home runs, 55 RBIs and carried an on-base percentage of .437.

Lane Allen - Infield - Blinn College- 6'4"/205 - Freshman

Allen is amidst his true freshman season at Blinn College after also being recruited by the University of Texas out of high school. The Corinth, Texas native has appeared in 10 games so far this spring and is batting .308 with one home run, six RBIs, .471 on-base percentage while going 4-for-4 in stolen bases.

