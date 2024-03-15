Another In-State Talent Signs for the Huskies

The Duluth Huskies are proud to announce the addition of Andrew Fazio to our roster for the upcoming summer season. Fazio will be joining the Huskies after completing his freshman season at Webster University.

Fazio's love for baseball developed from early backyard wiffle ball games with his older brother, which eventually turned into catching his brother's bullpen. Beyond baseball, Andrew's interests include playing guitar, golfing, and solving Rubik's Cubes. With a commitment to being the best player and teammate he can be, Fazio looks forward to bringing his skills and enthusiasm to the Huskies this summer, aiming to contribute to the team's success both on and off the field.

On his decision to join the Huskies, Andrew said "apart from my attraction to the environment and fanbase the Huskies foster, I am excited to play for Duluth because it is a beautiful area and close to home. The proximity to home will make it easier for my family to support me and the team". Andrew would go on to say that he is very excited to meet his teammates, the fans, and to compete at the high level that the Northwoods League provides.

