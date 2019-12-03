Pit Spitters Announce 2020 Schedule

December 3, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release





Traverse City, MI - The 2019 Northwoods League champion Traverse City Pit Spitters announced their 2020 season schedule today.

The team will start the 2020 campaign on the road at Battle Creek on Tuesday, May 26, for a two-game series. The Pit Spitters start the home slate on Thursday, May 28 at 7:05 pm, when the Lakeshore Chinooks visit Pit Spitters Park for the first game of a two-game series. The home opener will feature a championship ceremony commemorating the Pit Spitters historic inaugural season, including championship rings distributed to returning players and coaches and a replica ring giveaway to the first 500 fans courtesy of 4Front Credit Union.

Fireworks will once again be the featured promotion every Friday home game, with a select few additional games including Saturday, July 4 added to the fireworks schedule.

Other popular promotions returning for the 2020 season include Thirsty Thursdays, with $2 20oz. beers and $2 hot dogs on Thursdays. Sundays will again feature the Sermons and Strikeouts promotion offering half-priced tickets to fans bringing a worship or community bulletin to the box office. And last but certainly not least, Dime Hot Dogs will return on select Monday home games.

More promotions and gameday fun will be added to the schedule throughout the off-season and a full promotional schedule will be released at a later date.

"It doesn't seem like that long ago that the team was holding the championship trophy high after that magical inaugural season," said Pit Spitters CEO Joe Chamberlin. "We're excited to build on last season's momentum as we continue to show the fans and the Northern Michigan community what the Pit Spitters brand of community fun is all about. Last season Pit Spitters fans showed us that they were ready to embrace the new team and our goal for 2020 is to continue improving the fan experience so we keep them coming back."

Fans can currently purchase season tickets and mini plans by calling the Pit Spitters Front Office at 231.943.0100. There are several fantastic and affordable ticket packages from which to choose, including five and ten-game patio table and chairback plans as well as full and half season ticket plans.

Group tickets can also be reserved by calling the Pit Spitters Front Office. Options for groups vary and include private hospitality decks, group seating in the stands, fundraisers and nightly luxury suite rentals. There is no better place to have your 2020 company picnic, client appreciation party, or family reunion than right here at Pit Spitters Park!

Individual game tickets will go on sale at a later date and the 2020 Pit Spitters roster will be announced closer to Opening Day.

The full 2020 schedule is attached and available on the Pit Spitters website at PitSpitters.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from December 3, 2019

Pit Spitters Announce 2020 Schedule - Traverse City Pit Spitters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.