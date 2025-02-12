Pirates Sign Former All-IFL Center Jordan McCray

February 12, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Massachusetts Pirates News Release







LOWELL, MA - The Massachusetts Pirates have signed former All-Indoor Football League First Team offensive lineman Jordan McCray for the 2025 season. This will be McCray's second stint with the team as he was the center on the Pirates IFL Championship team in 2021.McCray has a wealth of experience having played in seven professional leagues.

Most recently he was with the Memphis Showboats of the UFL and appeared in eight games making five starts in the 2024 season. He was released in January of this year. The 6'2", 336 lb. center joined Memphis in 2023 when he was selected in the seventh round of the XFL Supplemental Draft by the San Antonio Brahmas where he started in eight games.

In 2022 the Central Florida alum was chosen with the fifth selection of the 20th round by the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL with pick number 161. He started ten games for the Stallions at center that season.

In 2021 McCray anchored the Pirates front line that established the IFL Champions as the third highest scoring offense in the league at 44.4 points per game. McCray, who hails from Miami, appeared in 11 games and protected quarterback Alejandro Bennifield, enabling him to throw 37 touchdown passes which was second in the IFL. McCray also recovered a fumble in the Pirates playoff win over the Bismarck Bucks.

Prior to joining the Pirates, McCray started games for the Tampa Bay Vipers of the XFL in 2020.

2019 saw him with the Chicago Bears of the National Football League. He spent a large amount of the offseason and all of training camp with the Bears. That year McCray also started all eight games for the Orlando Apollos of the AAF before that league folded.

His first experience with indoor football came in the Arena Football League. In 2016 with the Orlando Predators he had seven receptions for 64 yards and three touchdowns. With the Cleveland Gladiators in 2017 he had one reception for seven yards and in 2018 with the Baltimore Brigade he had nine catches for 91 yards and two touchdowns.

McCray's first professional contracts were with NFL teams. After going undrafted in 2014, he signed with the Green Bay Packers. He took part in training camp and was released in the final round of cuts. He joined the Packers practice squad before his release. That led him to a short stint with the Minnesota Vikings practice squad. In 2015 was a member of the Carolina Panthers.

McCray played college football in his home state at the University of Central Florida for four seasons from 2010 through 2013 appearing in 44 games making 28 starts. As a junior he earned All-C-USA Honorable Mention status, He was voted a team captain and was named to the All-American Athletic Conference First-Team in his senior season.

