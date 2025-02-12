Pirates Re-Sign WR Thomas Owens

February 12, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Massachusetts Pirates News Release







LOWELL, MA - The Massachusetts have re-signed their all-time leading receiver Thomas Owens. This will be his sixth season with the Pirates. Owens owns nine Pirates All-Time regular season records and seven All-Time playoff marks. He also has a pair of Pirates single game and single season records.

In 2024 Owens played in 15 regular season games with 44 receptions for 474 and 16 touchdowns. In two playoff games he had added nine receptions for 82 yards and four touchdowns. The signature games for the 6'1", 200 lb. receiver from Florida International University were a six reception performance for 76 yards and touchdown at Quad City on April 20 and a four-touchdown game at home on July 1 against the Steamwheelers in a victory. In Massachusetts' opening round playoff win over Frisco, Owens had six catches for 56 yards with three scores. Those three touchdown receptions set a single game playoff record.

In 2023 Owens battled through injuries yet still played in 11 games making eight starts with 39 receptions with 584 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.

Owens earned All-Indoor Football League First-Team honors for a second straight season in 2022 as he was second in the IFL in three categories with 67 receptions, 911 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns. Owens was third in the league with an average of 58.5 receiving yards per game.

I2021 saw Owens as a unanimous selection to the All-IFL First Team. He was the only IFL wideout with over 1,000 receiving yards (1,014) and had a 12-yard touchdown catch in the Pirates 37-34 overtime win vs. the Arizona Rattlers in the United Bowl as Massachusetts claimed its first ever championship.

Owens burst onto the scene with Massachusetts in 2019 as he was named Offensive Rookie of the Year in the National Arena League.

In 2018 Owens signed with Seattle Seahawks of the National Football League after receiving Conference USA First-Team honors at FIU where he finished third in career touchdown receptions with 21, just one behind Cory McKinney and three back of T.Y. Hilton. Owens was fourth in career receiving yards with 2,177 for the Panthers and sixth with 157 career receptions.

The following is a list of Owens All-Time records with the Massachusetts Pirates.

Regular Season Records

Games Played 66

Receptions 271

Receiving Yards 3,445

Touchdown Receptions 82

Longest Reception 45

Total Touchdowns 87

Total Points 544

All-Purpose Yards 5,442

PAT Rec. 11

Playoff Records

Games 9

Points Scored 78

Touchdowns 13

Receiving Yards 362

Receptions 34

Receiving TDs 13

Longest Reception 45

The 2021 United Bowl Champions

Massachusetts Pirates are members of the Indoor Football League (IFL) and play their home games at the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell. For 2025 ticket information for the Massachusetts Pirates please call (508) 452-MASS (6277), email contact@masspiratesfootball.com or visit http://www.masspiratesfootball.com. Follow the Pirates on Facebook via Facebook.com/MAPirates, Instagram @mass.pirates, and X @mass_pirates.

