Pirates Announce Marauders' 2023 Roster

The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced the club's minor league rosters for the 2023 season at their four affiliates: Triple-A Indianapolis Indians, Double-A Altoona Curve, High-A Greensboro Grasshoppers and Low-A Bradenton Marauders. The rosters are subject to change.

Indianapolis (AAA) Pitchers Cam Alldred Osvaldo Bido Cody Bolton Mike Burrows Yerry De Los Santos JC Flowers Carmen Mlodzinski John O'Reilly Luis Ortiz Angel Perdomo Quinn Priester Yohan Ramirez Colin Selby Caleb Smith Hunter Stratton Daniel Zamora Position Players Miguel Andujar Nick Gonzales Tyler Heineman Tucupita Marcano Mark Mathias Cal Mitchell Malcom Nuñez Chris Owings Endy Rodriguez Aaron Shackelford Travis Swaggerty Chavez Young (*)Roster as of March 31 Altoona (AA) Pitchers Bear Bellomy Omar Cruz Nick Dombkowski Matt Eckelman Oliver Garcia Jared Jones Cam Junker Travis MacGregor Justin Meis Juan Minaya Kyle Nicolas Braeden Ogle Tyler Samaniego Aaron Shortridge Sean Sullivan Tahnaj Thomas Noe Toribio Position Players Andres Alvarez Carter Bins Henry Davis Claudio Finol Matt Fraizer Jacob Gonzalez Matt Gorski Domingo Leyba Fabricio Macias Drew Maggi Mason Martin Josh Palacios Liover Peguero Lolo Sanchez Connor Scott Dylan Shockley Greensboro (High-A) Pitchers Braxton Ashcraft Jack Carey Bubba Chandler Po-Yu Chen Jaycob Deese Santiago Florez Grant Ford Drew Irvine Will Kobos Valentin Linarez Oliver Mateo Dante Mendoza Michell Miliano Mitchell Miller Cy Nielson Anthony Solometo Eddy Yean Position Players Angel Basabe Jase Bowen Luke Brown Tsung-Che Cheng Brenden Dixon Maikol Escotto Jackson Glenn Abrahan Gutierrez Hudson Head Luis Hernandez Mike Jarvis Will Matthiessen Ernny Ordonez Sammy Siani Eli Wilson Bradenton (Low-A) Pitchers Elijah Birdsong Julian Bosnic Yoldin De La Paz Derek Diamond Wilber Dotel Alessandro Ercolani Darvin Garcia Ryan Harbin Thomas Harrington Luigi Hernandez Owen Kellington Joshua Loeschorn Carlos Lomeli JP Massey Dominic Perachi Luis Peralta Yunior Thibo Mike Walsh Position Players Braylon Bishop Jack Brannigan Jesus Castillo Nick Cimillo Jauri Custodio Tres Gonzalez Wyatt Hendrie Termarr Johnson Alexander Mojica Deivis Nadal Rodolfo Nolasco Geovanny Planchart Shalin Polanco Javier Rivas Rayber Romero Enmanuel Terrero

Looking Back At Last Year: Pittsburgh's seven minor league affiliates combined for a 370-346 record (.517 winning percentage) in 2022, the fourth-best winning percentage among all National League organizations behind the Colorado Rockies (.549), Los Angeles Dodgers (.545) and San Diego Padres (.522).

Winning Ways: Pittsburgh's minor league system has produced the eighth-best winning percentage (.526) among all organizations in baseball entering the 2023 campaign....The only two National League organizations to record a higher winning percentage in the minor leagues since the beginning of 2021 are the Rockies (.547) and Dodgers (.539).

United Nations: Pittsburgh's minor league system enters 2023 with players represented from a total of 18 different countries along with the territory of Puerto Rico...Those 18 countries are Aruba, Australia, the Bahamas, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, San Marino, South Korea, Taiwan, Uganda, the United States of America, and Venezuela.

Future's So Bright: MLB Pipeline ranked Pittsburgh's minor league system as the eighth-best among all organizations entering 2023...This now the fifth straight year that Pittsburgh's minor league system is ranked in the top 10 by MLB Pipeline...

Pittsburgh's minor league is also ranked sixth by The Athletic, ninth by ESPN.com and 11th by Baseball America.

Building The Bucs: Entering the 2023 season, 20 of Pittsburgh's top 30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline have been acquired by Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington...In addition, seven of the organization's top 10 prospects have been acquired since Cherington was named Pittsburgh's General Manager on November 18, 2019 (the only three who weren't are Quinn Priester, Luis Ortiz and Mike Burrows)...Of those 30 prospects, 17 were selected in the draft, seven were signed as non-drafted free agents and six were acquired via trade.

Representing Among The Top 100: The Pirates have four of MLB Pipeline's top 100 ranked prospects entering the 2023 season...Termarr Johnson ranks 26th, followed by Endy Rodriguez (55th), Henry Davis (57th) and Quinn Priester (60th).

It Takes Two: The Pirates organization enters the 2023 season as the only one in all of baseball with two players ranked in the top eight among prospects at second base according to MLB Pipeline...Termarr Johnson is rated as the No. 1 prospect at second base, while Nick Gonzales ranks eighth.

Catch This: Pittsburgh's minor league system enters the 2023 campaign with two of MLB Pipeline's top 100 prospects behind the plate...Endy Rodriguez is rated 55th among Pipeline's top 100 prospects while Henry Davis is No. 57...The Pirates and Mets are one of two organizations with two catchers rated among MLB Pipeline's top seven prospects at that position.

MVP Endy: Last season Endy Rodriguez was named the South Atlantic League Most Valuable Player, the catcher on the league's All-Star team and the top MLB prospect by the league's managers...Rodriguez was also one of just two players in all of Minor League Baseball to take home MVP honors in each of the last two seasons after also doing so in 2021 in the Florida State League (the only other player to accomplish that in the last two seasons was Jonathan Aranda of the Rays organization, who was the Southern League MVP in 2021 and International League MVP in 2022).

On Q: Right-handed pitcher Quinn Priester took home Bob Friend Pitcher-of-the-Year honors for the Pirates organization last season after leading Pittsburgh's system (minimum 90.0 innings pitched) with a 3.29 ERA (90.1ip/33er) while making a combined 19 starts in 2022 between Bradenton (rehab), Greensboro (rehab), Altoona and Indianapolis...Beginning with his start on June 19 to September 20 last year with Altoona, the 18th overall selection from the 2019 First-Year Player Draft ranked fifth among all qualified pitchers at the Double-A level with a 2.87 ERA.

International Impact: This past offseason the Pirates signed right-handed pitcher Jun-Seok Shim as a non-drafted free agent out of Seoul, South Korea...

Shim was ranked as the No. 2 pitcher (10th overall) by MLB Pipeline among players in this year's international draft class...The Pirates have now signed two of the top 26 prospects from this year's international draft class after the team also inked 17-year-old outfielder Raymond Mola from Peravia, Dominican Republic, to a contract on January 17.

Feeling The Draft: The Pirates hold the No. 1 overall pick for this year's First- Year Player Draft...The Pirates signed 19 of their 21 selections from the 2022 draft, which included each of their first 12 picks...In addition, the Pirates signed four of MLB Pipeline's top 90 draft prospects in Termarr Johnson (fourth), Thomas Harrington (45th), Hunter Barco (75th) and Michael Kennedy (89th) and six total of MLB Pipeline's top 250 draft prospects in Tres Gonzalez (138th) and Jack Brannigan (164th).

About Our Affiliates: The 2023 campaign marks Pittsburgh's 24th season (1947-51 and 2005-present) to be affiliated with Indianapolis...Altoona begins its 24th consecutive season as Pittsburgh's Double-A affiliate...High-A Greensboro begins its fifth season as an affiliate of the Pirates, while Low-A Bradenton is in its 13th season as a Pirates affiliate.

Curve Your Enthusiasm: Double-A Altoona is in its 25th year (24th season) of being affiliated with the Pirates organization...In 1997, the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues decided the Eastern League would receive two new franchises (Altoona and Erie) to start play in 1999...Since then, a total of 195 Curve alum have debuted in the big leagues for the Pirates.

