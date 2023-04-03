Abbotsford Canucks Announce April Community & Fan Engagement Nights

April 3, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Just one week ahead of opening the 2023 season, the Daytona Tortugas have announced their full promotional schedule for their 66 home games at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. The home schedule will get underway on April 11 to kick off a season featuring five bobblehead giveaways, eight fireworks nights, and plenty of food, fun, and baseball at The Jack.

Opening Night on Tuesday, April 11 will feature a magnet schedule giveaway for the first 1,000 fans in addition to pregame live music and postgame fireworks.

The Tortugas will also celebrate America's birthday with a home game on July 4 featuring a postgame fireworks spectacular.

The Tortugas will once again have something for everyone every night of the week, beginning with Silver Slugger Nights for Tuesday night games, which are presented by Conviva Care Solutions, Culver's, Daytona Beverage, Frontier Partners, Humana, and Madden's Ace Hardware. Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by Radiology & Associates also will take place on Tuesdays as the Tortugas will wear special uniforms to mark the occasion and honor local survivors.

Belly Buster Wednesdays presented by Marco's Pizza will return, featuring all-you-can-eat hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and hot Marco's Pizza for just $4 in addition to your game ticket. Select Wednesday games will also feature "Taste of Daytona" food trucks. Also, one lucky fan will leave every Wednesday with a full wallet in addition to a full belly as Wishful Wednesday presented by Jeep Beach features a 50/50 raffle, with proceeds benefitting local non-profit organizations.

The best party in town is back with Thirsty Thursday brought to you by Daytona Beverage and Prime IV Hydration, which features $1 Bud Light and soft drinks and $2 Budweiser, Landshark, Shock Top, and Michelob Ultra.

Friday nights will spotlight every city in Volusia County, shining a light on businesses and organizations in all of our local communities. In addition, six Friday night contests; April 14, May 12, June 16, July 7, August 4, and September 1, will see the night skies over the Halifax River light up with fireworks.

All 11 Saturday night contests will feature a giveaway, including a five-player "Pick 5" bobblehead series in which five bobbleheads featuring former Tortugas selected by the fans will be given away. The first 1,000 fans through the gates on May 27, June 24, August 5, August 19, and September 2 will be the lucky recipients of this great giveaway.

Those aren't the only bobbleheads, as Jeep Beach bobbleheads will be given away on April 29, Sheriff Chitwood bobbleheads will be on May 13 as part of First Responders Nights, and Pink Shelly bobbleheads for Pink Shellys Night on June 17. The first 1,000 fans will receive each of those unique items.

Other great giveaways include a #9 shirt jersey to celebrate Jackie Robinson Day on April 15, other t-shirt giveaways throughout the season, a Golden Stitch baseball for Wizards and Wands Night on July 8, and a Tortugas-themed snowglobe courtesy of Bowlingball.com for Christmas in July on July 22.

Sunday games will have a special 5:00 p.m. start time and are all Family Fun Nights, including postgame Kids Run the Bases.

Some of the other events you don't want to miss include three Margaritaville Nights (April 14, June 23, September 1), three Copa De La Diversion celebrations (April 28, July 21, August 17), celebrating Jackie Robinson with three The Nine nights presented by AAEA (April 15, May 26, August 18), First Responders nights presented by Gary Yeomans Ford (May 13, June 24), and and Pride Night (August 4), all of which will feature the players on the field sporting specialty jerseys.

Eight Bark in the Park nights presented by Daytona Dog Beach (April 13, April 29, May 25, June 15, June 24, July 22, August 5, and August 31) are also scheduled to allow fans to take in a Tortugas game with their four-legged best friend.

Many more theme nights and other promotions will take place throughout the season and will regularly feature live music, themed food items, and loads of other wacky fun and entertainment that can only be found at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Daytona Tortugas single-game tickets and ticket packages are on sale now at daytonatortugas.com, (386) 257-3172, or the box office at 110 East Orange Ave.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.