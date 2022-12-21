Pirates Announce Hoppers 2023 Coaching Staff

December 21, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







(Greensboro, NC) The Pittsburgh Pirates announced today that Robby Hammock will be the new manager for the 2023 Greensboro Grasshoppers. Returning to Greensboro to join Hammock will be pitching coach Fernando Nieve, hitting coach Rubén Gotay, integrated baseball performance coach Justin Orton and development coach Collin Wilber. Casey Lee will be the athletic trainer and Ryoji Ejima will be the strength and conditioning coach.

Hammock enters his first season with the Pirates organization and as the field manager for the Hoppers. Robby spent the 2022 season as the AAA coach in the San Diego Padres organization, and was a crucial member of various Arizona Diamondback minor league coaching staffs from 2012-2021. Drafted in the 23rd round of the 1998 MLB First-Year Player Draft, Hammock played in 182 major league games and had three years of major league service time over six seasons. Most notably, Hammock caught Randy Johnson's perfect game on May 18, 2004.

Nieve enters his fifth season with the Pirates organization and his second with the Hoppers. He previously served as the pitching coach for the Low-A Southeast League champion Bradenton club in 2021. Fernando pitched professionally for 17 seasons, most recently in 2017 with the Oaxaca Guerreros in the Mexican League. He appeared in 99 major league games over four seasons with the Astros (2006, 2008) and Mets (2009-2010).

Gotay enters his third season with the Hoppers and the Pirates organization. Prior to joining the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2020, he was with the Phillies organization. He played professionally for 17 years (2001-2017), including parts of four seasons in the major leagues with the Royals (2004-05), Mets (2007) and Braves (2008). As a former infielder he compiled .255 batting average, 12 homers and 77 RBI in 316 big league games. Gotay was originally selected by Kansas City in the 31st round of the 2000 MLB First-Year Player Draft.

Orton enters his fourth season with the Pirates organization and his second with the Hoppers as the integrated baseball performance coach. He previously served as the hitting coach and development coach in the Dominican Republic in 2021 and 2020, respectively. The former infielder played four years for the University of British Columbia (2014-18) before joining the coaching ranks.

Wilber enters his second season with the Pirates organization and the Hoppers as the development coach. He previously served as the Director of Player Development/Catching Coordinator with Inspiration Academy in Bradenton.

The Greensboro Grasshoppers first 2023 home game will be Tuesday, April 18 at 6:30pm. For information on season tickets, mini ticket plans and advertising packages, please contact the Grasshoppers front office at 336.268.2255.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from December 21, 2022

Pirates Announce Hoppers 2023 Coaching Staff - Greensboro Grasshoppers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.