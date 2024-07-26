Pippins Drop Game at Walla Walla; 'Battle' Ends in Tie

July 26, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

WALLA WALLA, Washington - After a night in which Yakima Valley's offense exploded, that offense disappeared Thursday against the Walla Walla Sweets.

Walla Walla captured a 4-0 victory over the Pippins at Borleske Stadium, winning the three-game series at home. The win also split the six-game Battle of the Basin series between the two sibling rivals meaning, for the third straight season, there was no victor in the rivalry games.

The Walla Walla win earned the Sweets just their third series victory of the summer, and the Pippins lost their sixth straight road series.

Ethan Salscheider got the start on the mound for the Pipps. He allowed 10 hits, three earned runs, and recorded three strikeouts in his eight frames of work.

The Pippins starter was outdone by Walla Walla's Hunter Polley on the mound. The Georgia Gwinnett pitcher went for 7.0 innings and allowed just one hit with eight strikeouts. This was his best performance of the summer by far, as his offense did enough to earn the victory.

Offensively, the Pipps went for just three hits for the second time of this series. They came from Drew Johnson, Rece Schuerman and Preston Allen. After he was hitless in his last 24 tries at the dish in WCL play, Allen singled to left field to earn his 40th hit of the summer.

Walla Walla scored three runs in the fifth and one run in the sixth. The fifth inning was carried by Kolby Felix and Joey Winters. Another RBI from Logan Meyer added the third run in the fifth.

The run in the sixth from Davis Mauzy came off a swing by Cort MacDonald's swing. An error in right field led to MacDonald reaching first, and Mauzy was able to come around.

This was the third year in a row where the Battle of the Basin series finished in a 3-3 draw. The Pipps took the earlier series in June two games to one, and Walla Walla took this series 2-1 in the midweek matchup.

Yakima Valley is set to be back in action at home for their first WCL series since the Cowlitz matchup that concluded on the Fourth of July.

The Elks swept Yakima Valley in Bend July 5-7 and outscored the Pipps 32-11.

